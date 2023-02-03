Read full article on original website
Twin brothers make nationwide journey to raise awareness about the foster care system
SACRAMENTO — Twin brothers who went through the foster care system now have so much love to spread as they set off on a journey nationwide, with a stop in Sacramento.Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods, from South Carolina, are on their own path to raise awareness about the foster care system. The two were taken from their mom at birth and adopted at age two."We just want to be able to let people know some of the issues kids in foster care are faced with," Davon said at the California State Capitol.They know the pain some go through along...
Mountain Democrat
Ash answers call of duty
When Shelley Martell’s husband Bruce, a paramedic with the Contra Costa Fire Department lost his faithful companion, she saw firsthand the impact the loss of his best friend had. It also got her thinking about the importance animals play in the lives of everyday heroes and, more importantly the benefits they provide. Martell’s vision, The Paw Platoon Placement Program, launched soon after.
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
Person rescued from Folsom house fire
FOLSOM, Calif. — A person with disabilities was rescued from a house fire in Folsom, Monday. Crews responded to reports of a fire around 9:30 p.m. on Tomlinson Drive. When crews arrived, a two-story home was on fire and a person with disabilities was trapped in the upstairs bedroom, according to the fire department.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado boarders and skiers succeed at slalom
El Dorado High School ski and snowboard teams dominated the second and third races of the season for El Dorado County’s West Slope high schools. The South 1 Division of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation met at Sierra-at-Tahoe Jan. 30 and Boreal Mountain California Feb. 3. More than 200 racers from El Dorado, Oak Ridge, Ponderosa and Union Mine high schools, as well as Amador County’s Amador and Argonaut high schools participated in the slalom races, where two timed runs are combined to rank competitors.
Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police
LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
Fire damages Sam's Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire at Sam’s Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday. Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire at the restaurant on Watt Avenue and El Camino Avenue. When crews arrived, they found smoke pouring out of Sam’s Hof Brau, according to Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson for the fire district.
Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
Mother of Rocklin fentanyl overdose victim attending State of the Union
(KTXL) — President Joe Biden will be giving his State of the Union address on Tuesday and a leading voice in Placer County’s fight against fentanyl will be the guest of Congressman Kevin Kiley. Laura Didier lost her 17-year-old son Zach Didier to a fentanyl overdose in 2020 and has become a strong partner of […]
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
Mountain Democrat
Solar companies brace for big changes in industry
El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
KCRA.com
Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers
Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
mymotherlode.com
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
Fox40
1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael
(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
Woman reported missing in Sacramento found, police say
UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5. •Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in a […]
KCRA.com
1 injured in Sacramento after driving down an embankment near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said a person crashed their vehicle while exiting Highway 50 on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on Saturday and needed to be transported to the hospital. According to Sac Fire, the driver's car rolled off the freeway and landed against a building at...
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Dealer arrested in Granite Bay
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
1 injured in Sacramento County shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log Jan. 19-25
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 8:20 a.m. Officers arrested a 43-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant on Forni Road. 10:51 p.m. Officers arrested a 53-year-old woman suspected of being drunk in public on Main Street. Jan. 21. 1:16 p.m. Officers cited a 34-year-old woman who...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
