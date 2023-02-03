Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado boarders and skiers succeed at slalom
El Dorado High School ski and snowboard teams dominated the second and third races of the season for El Dorado County’s West Slope high schools. The South 1 Division of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation met at Sierra-at-Tahoe Jan. 30 and Boreal Mountain California Feb. 3. More than 200 racers from El Dorado, Oak Ridge, Ponderosa and Union Mine high schools, as well as Amador County’s Amador and Argonaut high schools participated in the slalom races, where two timed runs are combined to rank competitors.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Raley’s to close Heavenly Village location, remains dedicated to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For 60 years Raley’s has served the South Lake Tahoe communities with locations at Heavenly Village and in Tahoe Valley on the opposite end of town. In June, the Village location is set to close due to an expiring lease. Chelsea Minor, executive...
Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California
MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: Jan. 23-29
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 4:30 p.m. Battery was reported at an apartment complex on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park. 4:39 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 62-year-old man suspected of making criminal threats and willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner on Stone Broke Road in El Dorado. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
Mountain Democrat
Solar companies brace for big changes in industry
El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
Sacramento Police find teenager who was reported missing
UPDATE FEB. 6 1 P.M.: Sacramento Police advised that the missing teenager had been ‘safely located.’ (KTXL) — Sacramento Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a teenager who went missing in early February. •Video Above: Sacramento weather forecast On Feb. 3, police announced that they are searching for 13-year-old Kylie Vang, who […]
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log Jan. 19-25
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 8:20 a.m. Officers arrested a 43-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant on Forni Road. 10:51 p.m. Officers arrested a 53-year-old woman suspected of being drunk in public on Main Street. Jan. 21. 1:16 p.m. Officers cited a 34-year-old woman who...
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Dealer arrested in Granite Bay
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police
LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
Mountain Democrat
Students earn American history essay awards
Two students from schools in El Dorado Hills and Folsom were awarded bronze medals for their winning American history essays about the Second Continental Congress, which met in May 1775 and was instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America. The essay contest was sponsored locally by the Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Folsom.
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
villagelife.com
Program aide arrested on ORHS campus
A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
Mountain Democrat
Body found on Highway 50 in Cameron Park
The westbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for more than three hours Friday night following the discovery of a dead body near the exit for Cameron Park Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A report was made to CHP that a pedestrian was struck by a driver around...
Pedestrian hit by train in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Sacramento Metro Fire said that the incident occurred around 1:39 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was found dead after the collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested
Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
Sacramento Police investigate the death of a 3-year-old
(KTXL) — Sacramento Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old in central Sacramento on Tuesday, according to police. At 7:37 a.m., fire crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the Motel 6 near 30th and N street, where they began administering CPR to the child. Emergency personnel took the child to a nearby hospital, […]
1 injured in Sacramento County shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
