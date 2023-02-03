Read full article on original website
Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March
(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March. Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
foodgressing.com
I Shanghai Delight Sacramento California [Review]
I Shanghai Delight is known to be one of the best spots for soup dumplings in Sacramento so we decided to give them a try. I Shanghai Delight is located in Old Sacramento across the Waterfront Wheel. The restaurant is sort of hidden because you need to take a short...
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day. Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works. The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day.
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
thetouristchecklist.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA
In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Citrus Heights, CA
Citrus Heights is a city in Sacramento County, California, known for its residential neighborhoods and proximity to Sacramento. Because of its location, Citrus Heights is a fantastic addition to your trip to Sacramento, as it has a lot of city parks and nature spots. Best of all, most of these...
foodgressing.com
Mochinut Sacramento: Mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs & BBT
Mochinut is a chain in the US that specializes in Mochi Donuts. Mochi donuts are a delicious hybrid between mochi and the American donut; they feature a unique texture that is soft and fluffy at first bite but then transforms into a chew similar to that of mochi. These donuts...
KCRA.com
Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers
Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California
MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA
Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado boarders and skiers succeed at slalom
El Dorado High School ski and snowboard teams dominated the second and third races of the season for El Dorado County’s West Slope high schools. The South 1 Division of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation met at Sierra-at-Tahoe Jan. 30 and Boreal Mountain California Feb. 3. More than 200 racers from El Dorado, Oak Ridge, Ponderosa and Union Mine high schools, as well as Amador County’s Amador and Argonaut high schools participated in the slalom races, where two timed runs are combined to rank competitors.
Sacramento Police find teenager who was reported missing
UPDATE FEB. 6 1 P.M.: Sacramento Police advised that the missing teenager had been ‘safely located.’ (KTXL) — Sacramento Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a teenager who went missing in early February. •Video Above: Sacramento weather forecast On Feb. 3, police announced that they are searching for 13-year-old Kylie Vang, who […]
Fox40
1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael
(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
Mountain Democrat
Students earn American history essay awards
Two students from schools in El Dorado Hills and Folsom were awarded bronze medals for their winning American history essays about the Second Continental Congress, which met in May 1775 and was instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America. The essay contest was sponsored locally by the Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Folsom.
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
roseville.ca.us
Roseville Junction entertainment destination taking shape
Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. "Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that's attracting businesses and visitors. The addition of Roseville Junction provides even more amenities which...
Twin brothers make nationwide journey to raise awareness about the foster care system
SACRAMENTO — Twin brothers who went through the foster care system now have so much love to spread as they set off on a journey nationwide, with a stop in Sacramento.Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods, from South Carolina, are on their own path to raise awareness about the foster care system. The two were taken from their mom at birth and adopted at age two."We just want to be able to let people know some of the issues kids in foster care are faced with," Davon said at the California State Capitol.They know the pain some go through along...
