Mark Smargon, founder and CEO of Fuse, discusses how Web3 will transform the payments space and overcome financial legacy limitations. Mobile banking has become enormously popular over the last few years, mainly advanced by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its latest report, market research firm Fact.Mr, forecasts that global demand for mobile payments will surpass US$590bn between 2022-2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% over the period.

2 DAYS AGO