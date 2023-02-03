Read full article on original website
Revolut launches 'Staking' crypto feature on its super app
Revolut has rolled out its new crypto feature to 25 million customers, via its financial super app to provide more frictionless crypto trading experiences. The world-leading, London-based digital bank, Revolut, has launched a new crypto feature which is available to its 25 million plus customers through the fintech’s financial super app.
Lending fintech Salad Money secures £40mn debt facility
Affordable lending fintech Salad Money, which helps UK consumers avoid high-cost and payday loans, has secured £40mn in a new committed debt facility. Fintech lender Salad Money, which provides consumers with affordable finance using the power of open banking, has secured a £40mn senior debt facility with a US-based credit fund.
Why Web3 payment services will overcome legacy limitations
Mark Smargon, founder and CEO of Fuse, discusses how Web3 will transform the payments space and overcome financial legacy limitations. Mobile banking has become enormously popular over the last few years, mainly advanced by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its latest report, market research firm Fact.Mr, forecasts that global demand for mobile payments will surpass US$590bn between 2022-2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% over the period.
