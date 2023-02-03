ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Twin brothers make nationwide journey to raise awareness about the foster care system

SACRAMENTO — Twin brothers who went through the foster care system now have so much love to spread as they set off on a journey nationwide, with a stop in Sacramento.Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods, from South Carolina, are on their own path to raise awareness about the foster care system. The two were taken from their mom at birth and adopted at age two."We just want to be able to let people know some of the issues kids in foster care are faced with," Davon said at the California State Capitol.They know the pain some go through along...
SACRAMENTO, CA
foodgressing.com

Mochinut Sacramento: Mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs & BBT

Mochinut is a chain in the US that specializes in Mochi Donuts. Mochi donuts are a delicious hybrid between mochi and the American donut; they feature a unique texture that is soft and fluffy at first bite but then transforms into a chew similar to that of mochi. These donuts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California

MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
MODESTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado boarders and skiers succeed at slalom

El Dorado High School ski and snowboard teams dominated the second and third races of the season for El Dorado County’s West Slope high schools. The South 1 Division of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation met at Sierra-at-Tahoe Jan. 30 and Boreal Mountain California Feb. 3. More than 200 racers from El Dorado, Oak Ridge, Ponderosa and Union Mine high schools, as well as Amador County’s Amador and Argonaut high schools participated in the slalom races, where two timed runs are combined to rank competitors.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Ash answers call of duty

When Shelley Martell’s husband Bruce, a paramedic with the Contra Costa Fire Department lost his faithful companion, she saw firsthand the impact the loss of his best friend had. It also got her thinking about the importance animals play in the lives of everyday heroes and, more importantly the benefits they provide. Martell’s vision, The Paw Platoon Placement Program, launched soon after.
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: Jan. 23-29

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 4:30 p.m. Battery was reported at an apartment complex on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park. 4:39 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 62-year-old man suspected of making criminal threats and willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner on Stone Broke Road in El Dorado. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Students earn American history essay awards

Two students from schools in El Dorado Hills and Folsom were awarded bronze medals for their winning American history essays about the Second Continental Congress, which met in May 1775 and was instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America. The essay contest was sponsored locally by the Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Folsom.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police

LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
LODI, CA
crimevoice.com

Fentanyl Dealer arrested in Granite Bay

Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
GRANITE BAY, CA
villagelife.com

Program aide arrested on ORHS campus

A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman reported missing in Sacramento found, police say

UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5. •Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Placerville Police Department crime Log: Jan. 26-31

The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:40 a.m. Officers arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of vandalism and obstruction after she reportedly there a substance at a. Vehicle on Placerville Drive. 3:06 pm. Grand theft was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:13 p.m. Battery was reported on Moulton...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue

(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

