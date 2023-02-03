Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
How your tax strategy may impact your retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are well into February so tax season is now underway! If you’re looking ahead to retirement, have you considered how your tax strategy may impact your income?. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services, our expert, has some important advice!. >>>Take a look!
WOOD
Menopause 101: Advice and tips for adjusting to a new stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Menopause and perimenopause are a part of almost every woman’s life. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most women between the ages of 45 and 55 experience menopause as “a natural part of biological aging.”. When this life change rolls around, it may...
WOOD
Develop a playbook for success in retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s almost that time of year – the big game is just on the horizon! Just like these teams using a playbook on the field for success, our next guests say that you can develop your own playbook for success in retirement.
WOOD
Interra Homes has a brand new design center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most exciting parts of building a new home is creating the beautiful interior! Everything from wall colors to cabinets to flooring to plumbing fixtures and lighting and more! It’s fun but it’s a lot to think about! When you build with Interra Homes, part of the process involves going to their brand new design studio which they just completed! It’s bigger, it’s got more samples, and more technology, allowing you to see more options than ever before.
WOOD
Make the Big Game Super this year at Meijer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As we prepare for the big game next Sunday Meijer wants you to know that they have everything to make your party “super” this year. Whether you are rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, one thing we can all agree on is good food. Meijer nutritionist, Beth Eggleston shared with us some healthy and delicious ways to celebrate the big game! Here is one that is healthy and delicious, an easy to make Apple Dip!
WOOD
Expert: Schurr trial could be delayed by ‘several months’
The trial against former Grand Rapids police officer Chris Schurr for the death of Patrick Lyoya is scheduled to start in March, but legal experts say that’s very unlikely. (Feb. 5, 2023) Expert: Schurr trial could be delayed by ‘several …. The trial against former Grand Rapids police...
WOOD
Community partners will present equity plan at river restoration meeting
Revitalizing the Grand River continues to be a major project in Grand Rapids. Before any more progress is made, community partners want to lay down the foundation when it comes to equity. (Feb. 5, 2023) Community partners will present equity plan at river …. Revitalizing the Grand River continues to...
WOOD
Snowiest years in Grand Rapids/West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The picture below compares the snow in Benton Township, Berrien County in 1978 after the famous Blizzard of ’78 and the snow in February 2014. Here’s the five greatest season snowfalls in Grand Rapids history. First, note that the years are rather...
WOOD
Photos: ‘Holland on Ice’ returns to Downtown Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Known as the “coolest event on the Lakeshore this winter,” Holland on Ice returned to Downtown Holland on Friday, Feb. 3, through Saturday, Feb. 4. The annual family-friendly event, hosted free for the Holland community and visitors to enjoy, featured interactive ice sculptures,...
WOOD
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level. (Feb. 7, 2023) Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer. A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who...
WOOD
Girl Scout Night with the Griffins
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For over a decade the Grand Rapids Griffins have partnered with the Girl Scouts of Michigan shore to shore. This year is extra special because the Girl Scout Night with the Griffins is also on the same night as Disney Princess night. Girl Scouts and their guests get to enjoy special priced tickets to the game as well as the opportunity to participate in fun pregame activities. Scouts will also receive a special patch that they can request to pick up before the game at the special pregame event.
WOOD
Find love with the help of a matchmaker
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Finding that perfect person to spend your life with isn’t always easy. Have you turned to online dating to search for a relationship? If you, or someone you know, is part of an online dating site, you need to be careful. There are some aspects of online dating you may not know about.
WOOD
Early morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland
Early morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland. ‘Sober Bowl’ offers alcohol-free Super Bowl celebration. An event being held this Super Bowl Sunday is giving people recovering from addiction the opportunity to enjoy the big game without alcohol. (Feb. 7, 2023) Consumers Energy: Upgrades leading to fewer...
WOOD
Second arrest made in Gaines Twp. shooting
A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township. (Feb. 6, 2023) A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township. (Feb. 6, 2023) ‘Complete hoax’: Fake school threats called in around …. A rash...
WOOD
Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’
A father of three says he’s lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times inside Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in Wyoming. (Feb. 6, 2023) Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’. A father of three says he’s lucky to be alive after being...
WOOD
Some animals dead in barn fire near Coopersville
Some animals died in a barn fire near Coopersville early Wednesday, firefighters said. (Feb. 8, 2023) Some animals died in a barn fire near Coopersville early Wednesday, firefighters said. (Feb. 8, 2023) Annual Dancing with the Local Stars competition set …. More than 50 dancers are hard at work putting...
WOOD
Black History Month events at Hackley Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February marks the start of Black History Month and many local organizations are hosting cultural and educational events throughout the month. One of those organizations is Hackley Public Library in Muskegon! Mallory joins us from the library to talk about the events they have going on this month!
Comments / 0