Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick

FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90

FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
Pedestrian Struck on Old Conn Path

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Saturday, February 4. Framingham Fire Engine 5 and Ambulance 1 responded to 280 Old Conn Path around 8:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. A woman, 45, complained of head and...
Framingham Police Warn of Money Transfer Scam

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding residents that law enforcement “will never ask” individuals to transfer money, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police are investigating a telephone scam claiming that an Amazon account was compromised, said Lt. Mickens. The victim “received a call from...
Police: 5 Vehicle Windows Smashed At Framingham Plaza

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating multiple thefts, after 5 vehicle windows were smashed early yesterday morning, February 6, at a plaza on Route 126. Police responded at 6 a.m. to 965/969 Concord Street for broken vehicle windows. “Five vehicles were broken into, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Upton Dispatcher Sworn In As New Framingham Police Officer

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including one with experience as a dispatcher in the Town of Upton. Officer Jared Vitale was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2. Afterwards his girlfriend Mallory Daoust pinned his badge on his uniform.
John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant

FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
Framingham Police Lt. Keith Retires After 20+ Years

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Lt. Martin Keith has retired, announced the department today. Lt. Keith worked with the Shrewsbury Police Department before joining the Framingham Police in 1998. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and to Lieutenant in 2017, and served with the Framingham Police Department for more...
Framingham Elementary Vice Principal Promoted to Principal

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public School District announced the new principal for Dunning Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year today, February 7. The current vice principal Kathie Lasky will take over the leadership of the school on July 1, as Principal. She will replace Principal Michele Schecter, who announced...
