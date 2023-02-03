Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick
FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Summonsed Driver After Cyclist Struck
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police summonsed a driver of a vehicle after a cyclist was struck yesterday afternoon, February 6. The male cyclist was struck at 1:18 p.m. at 269 Beaver Street, according to the public police log. The driver was not taken to the hospital, after being struck, said...
Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90
FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Arrests Framingham Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) team arrested a Framingham man on drug charges and a dozen outstanding warrants from a handful of communities on Friday morning, February 3. Police arrested Sean P. Driscoll, 23, of 1630 Worcester Road of Framingham...
Pedestrian Struck on Old Conn Path
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Saturday, February 4. Framingham Fire Engine 5 and Ambulance 1 responded to 280 Old Conn Path around 8:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. A woman, 45, complained of head and...
Framingham Police Warn of Money Transfer Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding residents that law enforcement “will never ask” individuals to transfer money, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police are investigating a telephone scam claiming that an Amazon account was compromised, said Lt. Mickens. The victim “received a call from...
Framingham Police Summons Driver in Waverley Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to 3-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Friday night, February 3. The crash happened at 7 p.m. at 84 Waverley Street. No one was injured, said Framingham Police. One driver was summonsed for a “traffic violation,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
MetroWest Police Chiefs Speak at Greater Framingham Community Church
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church held a discussion with MetroWest police chiefs today, February 5. SOURCE will have a full report and more photos later.
Framingham Police Investigating Vandalism at Merchant Field
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating vandalism at Merchant Field. Police were called to the soccer field on Sunday, February 5 around 2 p.m. “There was damage to a shed along with sports equipment,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police do not know when the vandalism occured. “There is...
Police: 5 Vehicle Windows Smashed At Framingham Plaza
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating multiple thefts, after 5 vehicle windows were smashed early yesterday morning, February 6, at a plaza on Route 126. Police responded at 6 a.m. to 965/969 Concord Street for broken vehicle windows. “Five vehicles were broken into, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Framingham Police: One Injured After Fight Over Parking
FRAMINGHAM – Police responded to a report of an assault on Saturday afternoon in downtown Framingham. The call came in for 58 Clinton Street at 1:55 p.m. on February 4. “This was a fight over parking between two males,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person...
Upton Dispatcher Sworn In As New Framingham Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including one with experience as a dispatcher in the Town of Upton. Officer Jared Vitale was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2. Afterwards his girlfriend Mallory Daoust pinned his badge on his uniform.
Framingham Police: Man Posing As Delivery Driver Steals $8,000 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a reported theft at Shoppers World. Police were called to Best Buy at 1 Worcester Road on Friday, February 3 at 1:36 p.m. “A man posed as a delivery driver for Best Buy and picked up over $8, 000 worth of items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Former Wilson Elementary Student Sworn in As Framingham Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Victor Souza was born in Brazil, and at the age of 4 moved to Framingham with his mother. Today, he is one of five new police officers in the City of Framingham. Yesterday, he was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a...
Framingham Police Officer Green Retires After 40+ Years in Law Enforcement
FRAMINGHAM – After 40-plus years in law enforcement, Framingham Police Officer James Green has retired at the age of 67. Officer Green started with the Framingham Police Department in 1978, after spending time with the Provincetown and the Acton Police Departments. Officer Green worked with the detective unit and...
John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
PHOTOS: School Resource Officer McGrath Awarded #1 Badge in Framingham Police Department
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Officer Kathy McGrath was awarded badge #1 by the Framingham Police Department in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building yesterday, February 2. McGrath has worked for the Framingham Police Department for 36 years, with 23 of those years as a School Resource...
Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
Framingham Police Lt. Keith Retires After 20+ Years
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Lt. Martin Keith has retired, announced the department today. Lt. Keith worked with the Shrewsbury Police Department before joining the Framingham Police in 1998. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and to Lieutenant in 2017, and served with the Framingham Police Department for more...
Framingham Elementary Vice Principal Promoted to Principal
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public School District announced the new principal for Dunning Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year today, February 7. The current vice principal Kathie Lasky will take over the leadership of the school on July 1, as Principal. She will replace Principal Michele Schecter, who announced...
