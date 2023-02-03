Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Everything About LeBron James Is Once in a Lifetime
From the moment LeBron James arrived at the Lakers’ downtown Los Angeles arena in a crisp, all-black suit on Tuesday, there were giddy murmurs in the bowels of the stadium. Is tonight the night? Will LeBron try to end this tonight? Will he really go for it? James even took a little longer than usual to come out for his pregame warmup. And when he finally did, there were loud cheers from the many fans who had shown up hours early, and a horde of media crowding the baseline to film James putting up some practice jumpshots, which eventually turned into some practice skyhooks. For a regular-season game between two teams on the wrong side of 10th place in their conference, there was a palpable tension in the arena before James would ultimately score 38 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
Albany Herald
Thunder nip Lakers on LeBron James' record night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James owned the spotlight Tuesday by setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, although the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder left their mark on the proceedings by earning a 133-130 victory. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points on a fallaway jumper from just...
Albany Herald
Report: WNBA investigating Aces for potential cap violations
Potential violations of the WNBA salary cap prompted the league to investigate the Las Vegas Aces, The Next reported Wednesday. According to the report, the Aces allegedly made "under-the-table-payment offers to both current players and free agents the team has pursued."
Albany Herald
Roster Construction is Dooming the Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks have struggled with consistency this season. One issue that has been a big part of Atlanta's unreliability began with how the roster was constructed last summer. This falls squarely on the front office, which has had its own problems this season.
Albany Herald
After bad losses, Jazz, Timberwolves seek redemption
Though the Utah Jazz have a losing record amid a roster overhaul, the team has been competitive in most games. Monday night was an embarrassing exception to that rule.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Albany Herald
SI:AM | LeBron’s Scoring Record Might Never Be Broken
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I think it might take the creation of a four-point shot for someone to break LeBron’s new record.
Albany Herald
Bracketology: UNC Is Barely on Right Side of the Bubble
Selection Sunday is fewer than five weeks away! After another week of chaos (15 ranked teams lost last week, including eight on an action-packed Saturday), there are plenty of updates to be made to our projected men’s NCAA tournament field. A couple of bluebloods are still sweating it out on the bubble, while the race for the No. 1 seeds continues.
Albany Herald
Long List of Bulldogs Receive Invites to the NFL Combine
As many Georgia players made the decision to end their chapter as a Bulldog over the last month, a long list of them are about to begin the next chapter in their careers. The NFL combine released their list of players that received an invite to participate in the event, and twelve Bulldogs received an invite.
