Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
As more patients travel to New England for abortions, Connecticut looks to expand access
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many New England states looked to protect and expand abortion access. Connecticut took an early lead, opening an information hotline, enacting legislation that provides legal protections, and increasing the number of abortion providers. Dr. Nancy Stanwood, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood...
WBUR
Bill would create panel to evaluate title insurance costs and lack of oversight
State Rep. Antonio Cabral is pressing the Legislature to regulate title insurance — a type of coverage that costs homebuyers thousands of dollars and is sold without government oversight in Massachusetts. The New Bedford Democrat’s bill would create a commission to examine the costs and practices in the multi-billion...
WBUR
Compliance of 2 casinos called into question after one week of sports betting
Legal sports betting has been live in Massachusetts for one week and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is apparently already investigating whether two of the three sportsbooks in the state have violated its rules around what events can and cannot be wagered on. The agenda for the Gaming Commission's meeting Thursday...
WBUR
The cost and future of coal-fired power in Kentucky
A new study finds the majority of coal-fired power plants in the U.S. are more expensive to operate than swapping out for solar. That's according to the nonpartisan think tank Energy Innovation Policy and Technology. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes looks at what the findings could mean for the future...
WBUR
Oklahoma teacher who challenged book bans now works with teens on reading programs
Summer Boismier was an Oklahoma high school English teacher who gave her students a QR code that led to the Brooklyn Public Library's page on banned books. Controversy ensued and the state secretary of education petitioned to revoke her teaching credentials, leading her to quit her job ultimately. Here &...
WBUR
Democrats' reshuffle makes N.H. 2nd to hold primary in 2024. But state leaders push to be 1st
New Hampshire election leaders plan to make their 2024 presidential primary first in the nation regardless of the schedule set by national leaders, who are advancing a shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a...
WBUR
Utah trans teenager speaks out against state ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Utah teenager Payton Butler came out as transgender early on in high school after years of struggling with his gender identity. Life felt “easier” when he started taking testosterone during his sophomore year, he says. But now, transgender kids in Utah are banned from receiving the same care. Utah became the first state this year to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors when Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill into law at the end of January. The law restricts puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.
WBUR
Lack of prosecutors in Wisconsin county delays trials
The lack of prosecutors in one Wisconsin county has delayed trials, a situation faced in many U.S. courts as older lawyers retire and younger ones opt for higher-paying jobs. Sarah Lehr of Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
WBUR
Officials conduct controlled release of toxic chemicals after Ohio train derailment
Authorities conducted a controlled release of hazardous chemicals aboard the cars of a derailed train in Ohio in order to avoid an explosion. The train derailed on Friday, sending about 50 train cars off the tracks. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from Jordan Anderson of the Pittsburgh...
Comments / 0