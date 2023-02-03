Utah teenager Payton Butler came out as transgender early on in high school after years of struggling with his gender identity. Life felt “easier” when he started taking testosterone during his sophomore year, he says. But now, transgender kids in Utah are banned from receiving the same care. Utah became the first state this year to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors when Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill into law at the end of January. The law restricts puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO