IMHO For all who care
4d ago

That’s how it works folks, government mandates something and private companies (whom law makers have stock in or paid campaign contributions ) charge outrageous fees. Welcome to our corrupt government!

Mike Bowman
4d ago

Seen that coming back to the drawing board Wait till summer when everybody has air conditioning running trying to charge your cars with electric stoves People will be without power

Lonnie Lee
3d ago

One company has all the charging stations across the country? What could possibly go wrong? HOW MANY PUBLIC AND POLITICAL FIGURES OWN THIS COMPANY AND OTHERS. HOW DID THEY GET THE INSIDE TRACK?

