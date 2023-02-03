Read full article on original website
3 shot in Lewiston apartment, no charges yet
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Officers say they found three gunshot victims, who were taken to...
'Super stressful': Bed bugs discovered at Maine elementary school cause frustration
SUMNER (WGME) - An elementary school in Oxford County continues to deal with bed bugs. It’s caused concern and frustration from some parents about how the issue is being handled. The first confirmed case was reported nearly two weeks ago at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School. "It's just been super stressful,"...
Widow sues Maine hospital claiming wrong medication killed her husband
BANGOR (BDN) -- The widow of a Winterport composer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor claiming that Ralph “Russ” Joseph Lombardi died in 2021 when he was given medication intended for another patient. The medication, cisatracurium, paralyzes the skeletal...
Maine trucker charged with DUI in New Hampshire
PEMBROKE, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A trucker from Skowhegan is accused of driving under the influence in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say they tried to pull over the tractor-trailer on Tuesday in Pembroke after noticing it weaving all over the road. A trooper says the truck driver wouldn't...
Midcoast hotels offer discounts to those looking for rare eagle
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As a rare bird continues to turn heads on the Midcoast, hotels in the area are trying to grab attention as well. The Steller's sea eagle, a bird usually found in Russia, re-appeared in the Georgetown area last weekend. Bird watchers from across the country and parts...
Missing Bangor woman found safe
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing Bangor woman who was last seen leaving a Maine hospital last Friday. Police say 28-year-old Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family...
Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
Missing man from Phillips found safe
PHILLIPS (WGME) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's office has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Mahlon Presby of Phillips. Police say Presby was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving his apartment on Shadagee Lane in Phillips to go to his niece's house on Rangeley Road in Avon, but he never arrived.
Report: Maine man sentenced to 42 years for killing mother of his children
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Waterville man who shot and killed the mother of his two children was sentenced to 42 years Monday. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Sousa, in 2019. According to prosecutors, he shot her twice in the stomach after becoming enraged that Sousa...
Heartfelt sendoff for Bangor's Army National Guard unit
BANGOR (WGME) -- A group from Bangor’s Army National Guard was given a heartfelt sendoff as they head out for a one-year deployment. Thirty-six Maine soldiers from the 142nd Aviation Regiment are on their way to the Middle East. The group will provide air support for two separate missions.
Orono Land Trust hopes trail cameras will attract new visitors
The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. The group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife and now they're using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine’s animals.
Lewiston school employee receives award for saving choking child
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston school employee has been honored for jumping into action and saving a student who was choking on a chicken nugget. The American Red Cross honored Michelle Michaud, a behavioral health processional at Acadia Academy, with an American Red Cross Lifesaving Award. “On behalf of the...
GPS issue causes 2-hour delay in finding injured snowmobilers in New Hampshire
BERLIN, NH (WGME) -- Officials say it took rescue crews over two hours to find two injured snowmobilers in New Hampshire due to GPS location issues. New Hampshire Fish and Game says they got a call about a woman who was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.
Belgrade man sentenced more than 8 years in prison for 2016 bank robbery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Belgrade man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for robbing a bank in 2016. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Clinton Damboise on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Portland to 98 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He...
Bangor councilor waits for news of family in Syria after deadly earthquake
BANGOR (BDN) -- When Bangor City Councilor Dina Yacoubagha received a text from her sister in Syria on Sunday evening at what was 4:30 a.m. Syrian time, she knew something wasn’t right. The text said a powerful earthquake was rocking Yacoubagha’s hometown in northwest Syria and her family was...
Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules
AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 on Tuesday. Maine Basketball Hall of Fame by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. The class includes 17 individuals, six "legends" and two teams. The induction ceremony will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on August...
UMaine men's basketball hopes to continue hot streak
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The surging University of Maine men's basketball team will host Vermont Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Things are looking up for the Black Bears, who have won four out of their last five games. On Saturday, the team had its largest conference win in 30 years, defeating UMBC by 35 points. Maine is now 10-13 on the season. It’s the first time since 2013 the Black Bears have hit the 10-win mark. For first-year head coach Chris Markwood, getting to double-digit wins shows the progress this team has made and why the future is looking bright.
Women's College Basketball Bates vs USM
CTSY Bates SportsNCAA Women's Basketball: Bates 68, University of Southern Maine 56Box ScoreGORHAM, Maine -- Sophomore Alexandra Long scored a team-high 15 points and first-year Ava James added a career-high 13 in the Bates women's basketball team's 68-56 win over the University of Southern Maine Huskies Monday night in non-conference action.The Bobcats (11-10) doubled up the Huskies (5-16) in the first quarter by a count of 20-10, and never looked back, leading by as many as 20 points in the contest.With the score tied at five, junior Morgan Kennedy (Oklahoma City, Okla.) hit a three-pointer with 6:56 left in the first quarter, putting Bates ahead for good. It prompted a 10-0 run for the Bobcats, with another Kennedy three extending the lead to 15-5 with 4:13 remaining in the opening stanza.Bates outscored the Huskies 22-14 in the second quarter, with James (Bethesda, Md.) knocking down a jumper with five seconds remaining until halftime to put the Bobcats ahead by a count of 42-24 at the intermission.USM pulled to within 10 on a Mackenzie Roderick three with 3:19 left in the contest, but that's as close as the Huskies got down the stretch. James had the answer, knocking down a jumper off an offensive rebound. She finished the night 5-6 from the floor, grabbing seven rebounds along the way.Long (Newtown, Pa.) had another strong game, shooting 6-12 from the field, dishing out a game-high six assists, and tallying five rebounds. Long has now finished in double figures in the scoring column in three of the past four games, after having scored in double figures just three times in the first 17 contests.First-year Elsa Daulerio (Harpswell, Maine) also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points on 5-12 shooting and tallying six rebounds. Senior Jenna Berens (Durham, Conn.) turned in a solid performance, with six points on 3-5 shooting. She also matched James in rebounding with a game-high seven.Bates did not shoot well (37.9%) but the Bobcats dominated the turnover battle, as USM turned the ball over 19 times to Bates' nine. The Bobcats recorded 19 points off turnovers while the Huskies managed just four.Bates returns to conference play this Friday at 7pm when No. 11 nationally ranked Trinity visits Alumni Gym for a rematch of last season's NESCAC semifinal.
