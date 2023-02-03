ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Ancestors of Adams County Pioneers – Chapter 1

Pictured is “Natural Bridge.” The geologic wonder and famous landmark for which Rockbridge County, Virginia was named.

Pioneers that settle Adams County came from various places such as Pennsylvania, Kentucky and the Carolinas to name a few. However, a large majority that settled in Adams County, Ohio came from various counties in Virginia. The pioneers I want to talk about in this story are from Rockbridge County, Virginia. Rockbridge County is located in the Shenandoah Valley on the western edge of the Commonwealth of Virginia. In the eighteenth century the county was densely wooded and made up of a very hilly terrain. In 1777, Rockbridge was established from parts of the neighboring counties of Augusta and Botetourt counties. The county was formed to reduce the travel to the nearest courthouse and to ensure trails were held fairly and among friends rather than strangers. Rockbridge County was named for Natural Bridge a notable landmark in its southern district. The well-known city of Lexington was made the county seat. It was a popular destination due to the fact that Washington College (now Washington and Lee University) was located within its city limits. Within the boundaries of Rockbridge County was a very large population of Associate Reformed Covenanters who were antislavery. So, the buying and selling of slaves within its borders was not a common practice as it was in many of the surrounding counties. At the time, many of the faculty members of Washington College were violently opposed to slavery as well. However, many of the wealthiest residents of the county, who sent their sons there, owned slaves and passed them down to their widows and children.

Many of the Covenanters left Virginia because it was a slave state. Other pioneers left the area to obtain land being given to them as veterans of the Revolutionary War. We will be looking at the some of the families of the early Adams County pioneers who chose to remained in Virginia and fought for the southern cause during the war of the rebellion. Keep in mind that many of the families living in Rockbridge County, Virginia, were all related and their family ties went back several generations.

One of the families to catch my eye was that of Confederate Brigadier General Elisha “Bull” Paxton. The general was killed at the Battle of Chancellorsville in 1863. I don’t want to get a head of myself so let’s begin at the beginning. Bull Paxton’s parents were Elisha and Margaret (McNutt) Paxton. Bull’s mother, Margaret (McNutt) Paxton was a first cousin to Ann Glasgow on her mother’s side. Ann and her husband Joseph Glasgow were also first cousins. They left Virginia in 1806 and settled in Adams County near Tranquility. Today the land can be located by traveling north on State Route 247 from Seaman and turning right onto Armstrong Road. As you wind up the hill, the land on both sides of the road was part of the old Joseph Glasgow farm. Shortly after fighting erupted with Great Britain, which ushered in the War of 1812, Joseph enlisted for active duty in Captain Edmund Wade’s Company. Following his discharge, he returned home, broken in health. He was tended by an old Indian doctor during his last illness and died in 1820. His burial place is uncertain, but it is

believed he is buried in the Tranquility cemetery or the Old Covenanter cemetery which is located on the “The Ridge”.

General Bull Paxton’s maternal grandparents were Alexander and Rachel (Grigsby) McNutt. Later you will learn how these families sent their sons off to fight a war in which they fought on two different sides. Next week we will take a slight detour and dive into the family ancestry of the Grigsby family before returning back to Brig. General Bull Paxton himself.

