Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
97 Years Old Orlando's Historic Venue Hosted Several Events And Stars Including Elvis PresleyMadocOrlando, FL
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Cruise Ships, Orlando to PanamaOscarOrlando, FL
Just Salad Expands to Orlando with 2 New Store Openings in Winter Park and Winter Garden
The brand serves accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh ingredients
This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 2/6/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
Looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
Cocktail Bar and Upscale Eatery to Debut in Sanford
“The decor will be new-age, contemporary, art deco and we are going to focus on craft cocktails, beers, and an actual food menu—light bites for hanging out, like tapas, and a limited menu of main entrees.”
orlandoweekly.com
Spanish resort-style 'Hacienda del Sol,' with 50,000-gallon pool, caretaker residence and guest cottage, is for sale just outside of Orlando
A Spanish resort-style home fit for a life of luxury is now for sale just outside of Orlando. "Hacienda del Sol" is located at 205 Hacienda Drive in Merritt Island, with picturesque views overlooking the Indian River and plenty of amenities on property. The estate includes the 14,755-square-foot main residence,...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!
The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney
A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
villages-news.com
Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages
A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama
Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
WESH
Police identify woman shot dead near Orlando shopping plaza
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Police said one woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pine Hills. She was identified as 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. Orlando police responded to North Lane just before 7 p.m. Officials say upon arrival, they found Washington with a gunshot wound lying on the...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
wintergardenmoms.com
A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour
Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
leesburg-news.com
Beautiful flowers welcome visitors to downtown Leesburg
A reader shared a photo of flowers at the downtown Leesburg entrance sign. Share your local photos with us at https://leesburg-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options
Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
Villages Daily Sun
Balloon festival soars despite windy weather
About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee
On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
