Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur parade coming this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur is getting ready to roll this weekend. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with royalty about the history of this krewe and their plans for this year's parade.
KTBS
Bessie Coleman
SHREVEPORT, La. - History is all around us including in Atlanta, Texas, the home of Bessie Coleman. If you live in east Texas, you are probably familiar with her name. She was born into a family of sharecroppers in 1892. Coleman became the first licensed African American woman to become...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: CHRISTUS Cardiovascular Center of Excellence
SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanks to CHRISTUS Cardiovascular Center of Excellence for hosting First Cup with First News Tuesday morning. February is Heart month. KTBS and CHRISTUS want you to make your heart is a priority - for yourself and for others. Learn more at KTBS.com.
KTBS
Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
KTBS
James Weldon Johnson
SHREVEPORT, La. - James Weldon Johnson wrote these words in a poem that later became the Black national anthem. "Lift every voice and sing. 'Til earth and heaven ring." Johnson was an author, an activist, a lawyer, and a diplomat. He also served as an executive secretary of the NAACP...
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur Parade Preparations
SHREVEPORT, La. - We're now less than one week away from the largest Mardi Gras parade in the ArkLaTex. The Krewe of Centaur spent the weekend making last minute changes and preparations before its parade rolls through Shreveport on Saturday. Make sure to stay with KTBS as we cover the...
KTBS
Black History Month parade set Feb. 18 in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas - The first Black History Month parade is happening in downtown Marshall this month. The parade is at noon on Feb. 18 and the theme is Black Resistance. This parade is to recognize the way Black people have resisted discrimination, prejudice, and oppression throughout history. The parade will...
KTBS
Willie Burton
SHREVEPORT, La. - Black History Month is also a time to honor local historian, Willie Burton. Burton spent 44 years teaching history at Southern University in Shreveport. He was also a member of the Caddo School Board from 1991 to 2011. Burton wrote several books and articles about Black history...
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur gearing up to roll this weekend; KTBS 3 Parade Tracker available
SHREVEPORT, La. - Come one, come all to this weekend's XXXI Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade. Centaur rolls through Shreveport Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is A Million Dreams, A Big Top Spectacular and it promises to be an epic experience. Captain Centaur...
KTBS
Benteler ends sale; retains tube plant in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Benteler has ended plans to sell its tube plant in Shreveport and will keep its operations here, the company said Monday in a news release. Benteler announced in July it was selling its Shreveport property -- located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier -- to a Luxembourg-based company for $460 million. However, the company said it has decided it is in the best interest of its stakeholders to retain the local steel tube plant and further strengthen the steel tube business in the US.
KTBS
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead in Shreveport; chase, arrests in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. - A teenager shot Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting that started in Shreveport and ended with a car chase into Bossier City has died. Danthony Johnson, 19, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital less than an hour after he was shot multiple times, the Caddo Coroner's Office said.
KTBS
In-house child ID kits delivered to Caddo schools
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies on Monday distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten. There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow parents to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for their child that can be given to law enforcement in an emergency. Kindergarten teachers will distribute the kits once received.
KTBS
Public meeting Wednesday on Caddo Commission redistricting
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a public meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday to provide more information to citizens on the redistricting process. Data Center, LLC has developed a redistricting map for public input and and for parish commission consideration and approval. “We encourage all citizens to...
KTBS
Funding worries for early education after relief funds dwindle
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood education is being impacted by COVID-19 in north Louisiana. But maybe not in the way you might think in this post pandemic world. Not too long after COVID hit, government agencies threw a lot of tax dollars at a lot of things, including early childhood education and care. Those one time federal relief funds have been spent.
KTBS
Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
KTBS
Oil City man found safe and unharmed
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship safe and unharmed Monday evening. He was found in the wooded area behind the closed Oil City Elementary Magnet School. Blankenship, 80, disappeared from his home around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Caddo Patrol deputies organized a search...
KTBS
Firefighters battle cancer, leading cause of death
SHREVEPORT, LA.-- Cancer is killing firefighters. It's the No. 1 line of duty death among their ranks. The Shreveport Fire Department just lost a member in January to the horrible disease. Cancer took the lives of Shreveport Fire Department captains Ralph Parker in 2021 and Wynn Hutto earlier this month.
KTBS
Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
KTBS
Court records shed light on SPD officer, shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer accused in the shooting death of an unarmed man was scheduled for a disciplinary hearing today on a use of force complaint. Information on the complaint against Officer Alexander Tyler was not immediately available; however, the hearing has been postponed. Tyler, 23,...
Comments / 0