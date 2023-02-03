ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Krewe of Centaur parade coming this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur is getting ready to roll this weekend. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with royalty about the history of this krewe and their plans for this year's parade.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bessie Coleman

SHREVEPORT, La. - History is all around us including in Atlanta, Texas, the home of Bessie Coleman. If you live in east Texas, you are probably familiar with her name. She was born into a family of sharecroppers in 1892. Coleman became the first licensed African American woman to become...
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

James Weldon Johnson

SHREVEPORT, La. - James Weldon Johnson wrote these words in a poem that later became the Black national anthem. "Lift every voice and sing. 'Til earth and heaven ring." Johnson was an author, an activist, a lawyer, and a diplomat. He also served as an executive secretary of the NAACP...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Krewe of Centaur Parade Preparations

SHREVEPORT, La. - We're now less than one week away from the largest Mardi Gras parade in the ArkLaTex. The Krewe of Centaur spent the weekend making last minute changes and preparations before its parade rolls through Shreveport on Saturday. Make sure to stay with KTBS as we cover the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Black History Month parade set Feb. 18 in downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas - The first Black History Month parade is happening in downtown Marshall this month. The parade is at noon on Feb. 18 and the theme is Black Resistance. This parade is to recognize the way Black people have resisted discrimination, prejudice, and oppression throughout history. The parade will...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Willie Burton

SHREVEPORT, La. - Black History Month is also a time to honor local historian, Willie Burton. Burton spent 44 years teaching history at Southern University in Shreveport. He was also a member of the Caddo School Board from 1991 to 2011. Burton wrote several books and articles about Black history...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Benteler ends sale; retains tube plant in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Benteler has ended plans to sell its tube plant in Shreveport and will keep its operations here, the company said Monday in a news release. Benteler announced in July it was selling its Shreveport property -- located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier -- to a Luxembourg-based company for $460 million. However, the company said it has decided it is in the best interest of its stakeholders to retain the local steel tube plant and further strengthen the steel tube business in the US.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

In-house child ID kits delivered to Caddo schools

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies on Monday distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten. There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow parents to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for their child that can be given to law enforcement in an emergency. Kindergarten teachers will distribute the kits once received.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Public meeting Wednesday on Caddo Commission redistricting

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a public meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday to provide more information to citizens on the redistricting process. Data Center, LLC has developed a redistricting map for public input and and for parish commission consideration and approval. “We encourage all citizens to...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Funding worries for early education after relief funds dwindle

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood education is being impacted by COVID-19 in north Louisiana. But maybe not in the way you might think in this post pandemic world. Not too long after COVID hit, government agencies threw a lot of tax dollars at a lot of things, including early childhood education and care. Those one time federal relief funds have been spent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Oil City man found safe and unharmed

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship safe and unharmed Monday evening. He was found in the wooded area behind the closed Oil City Elementary Magnet School. Blankenship, 80, disappeared from his home around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Caddo Patrol deputies organized a search...
OIL CITY, LA
KTBS

Firefighters battle cancer, leading cause of death

SHREVEPORT, LA.-- Cancer is killing firefighters. It's the No. 1 line of duty death among their ranks. The Shreveport Fire Department just lost a member in January to the horrible disease. Cancer took the lives of Shreveport Fire Department captains Ralph Parker in 2021 and Wynn Hutto earlier this month.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Court records shed light on SPD officer, shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer accused in the shooting death of an unarmed man was scheduled for a disciplinary hearing today on a use of force complaint. Information on the complaint against Officer Alexander Tyler was not immediately available; however, the hearing has been postponed. Tyler, 23,...
SHREVEPORT, LA

