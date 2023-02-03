BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes is one of 20 players on the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith midseason team. Holmes is leading Indiana with 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and shoots one of the nation's best percentages at 69.6 percent. She has scored in double figures in all 23 games, recording 13 20-point scoring games and a pair of 30-point efforts this season as well. The Gorham, Maine native leads IU with 1.8 blocks per game (41 total). She has nine double-doubles on the season, seven coming in Big Ten play, which ranks seventh in a single season in school history.

