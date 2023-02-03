Read full article on original website
Mackenzie Holmes Named To 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s Midseason Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes is one of 20 players on the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith midseason team. Holmes is leading Indiana with 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and shoots one of the nation's best percentages at 69.6 percent. She has scored in double figures in all 23 games, recording 13 20-point scoring games and a pair of 30-point efforts this season as well. The Gorham, Maine native leads IU with 1.8 blocks per game (41 total). She has nine double-doubles on the season, seven coming in Big Ten play, which ranks seventh in a single season in school history.
Jackson-Davis Earns Third-Straight Big Ten Honor
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Jackson-Davis joins Purdue's Zach Edey as the only players to earn Player of the Week honors in three-straight weeks this season. The honor is the sixth of TJD's...
Postgame Notes vs. 24/RV Rutgers
• No. 18/18 Indiana (17-7, 8-5) defeated No. 24/RV Rutgers (16-8, 8-5), 66-60, Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • This was Indiana's fifth win over a ranked opponent this season. Indiana had previously beaten No. 18/15 North Carolina, No. 18/18 Wisconsin, No. RV/23 Illinois and No. 1/1 Purdue.
No. 4/5 Indiana Routs Purdue On The Road
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A staunch defensive second half helped No. 4/5 Indiana pick up the 69-46 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon. Indiana (22-1, 12-1 B1G) scored the first seven points of the game before Purdue was able to get on the board with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter. Junior guard Sydney Parrish kept the Hoosiers on top at the media timeout, 10-5, with her first triple of the afternoon.
Indiana Men’s Tennis Defeats Xavier for a 2-0 Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– The Hoosiers swept Xavier 4-0 in the second match of Indiana's double-header on Sunday. The team won the doubles point with a clutch win coming from No. 1 doubles duo Patrick Fletchall and Jagger Saylor to give the team momentum heading into singles play.
No. 18 Indiana falls to No. 1 Penn State in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– No. 1 Penn State defeated No. 18 Indiana, 35-8, on Sunday afternoon in Wilkinson Hall. The Hoosiers won the opening two matches at 125 and 133 lbs. to go up 8-0 before Penn State stormed back with a handful of bonus point victories to take control of the dual.
Indiana Men’s Tennis Defeat Dartmouth, 5-2
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Men's Tennis captured their first win of the day, 5-2, against Dartmouth in their first match of their double-header at the IU Tennis Center on Sunday morning. Indiana's No. 2 doubles pair Luc Boulier and Sam Landau won the first of two doubles point after...
