Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Manchester City charged with over 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules
Manchester City’s paper-thin disguise of playing fair with football finances has been pulled back today by the Premier League, who have charged the club with over 100 breaches of various financial rules and regulations, including ones over (self-)sponsorship income, player and manager remuneration, as well as Premier League and UEFA profit and sustainability rules. The charges relate to matters as far back as the 2009-10 season, all the way through the 2017-18 season.
SB Nation
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Community Player Ratings
Big game, big win. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Manchester City in north London a week after losing to them in Manchester. Never mind that Arsenal also lost this weekend and a win means that Spurs’ arch-rivals aren’t punished for it — Tottenham are still living rent-free in Pep Guardiola’s head and that’s funnier than just about anything else in Spursland.
SB Nation
How Manchester City FFP charges might end up impacting Newcastle
On Monday morning, news broke that perennial Premier League contenders Manchester City were hit with over 100 charges that stem from violations that are alleged to have taken place between the 2009 and 2018 seasons. This led to every media outlet discussing these allegations and how they may affect newer...
SB Nation
Barcelona, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation at Chelsea — report
It seemed like an ill-advised transfer from the get-go, Chelsea acquiring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, made even more confusing by the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel almost immediately after. To his credit, Aubameyang had remained committed to the club and the new head coach. However, success on the pitch...
SB Nation
Midweek Musings: Lucas Joao And Intrinsic Vs Extrinsic Factors
When the idea of Lucas Joao going to Everton was suggested on transfer deadline day, a fierce debate erupted about whether Reading should cash in on the frontman. For some Reading fans this is impossible to consider. Joao remains our most prolific striker, and even if he’s not currently getting game time, his contributions down the stretch - even if few and far between - could be vital.
SB Nation
City Accused: What the Premier League Allegations Mean for MCFC
Manchester City Football Club and its owners City Football Group have been referred to an Independent Commission by the Premier League on 113 separate charges. The allegations stretch all the way back to the 2009/10 season and cover the time period up to the end of the 2017/18 campaign. Here, we will take some time to lay out what prompted the investigation, what the possible consequences are, and what the likely outcome will be.
SB Nation
Tactical Analysis: Is there cause for concern following the Crystal Palace match?
A last second draw and a loss to Arsenal in the space of four days may have momentarily made it seem that things around Old Trafford are far gloomier than they actually are. In reality, Manchester United have won six of their last eight Premier League matches, 13 of their last 15 matches in all competitions, and 13 straight at Old Trafford. They were also the only team in the top four to take all three points last weekend.
SB Nation
LAFC ‘in talks about potentially signing’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea — reports
Chelsea were back in training today after the weekend off following Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Fulham. It’s unclear at the moment whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back and involved as expected after his trip to Milan; presumably yes, but I have not seen confirmation either way. He did not feature in any of the pictures that the players have posted on their Instagrams so far.
SB Nation
BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations
The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Typical City, City “isn’t right”, Kane Breaks Record, and More...
Manchester City failed to take advantage of the opportunity to seize control of the title race by falling to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. The Sky Blue men have a full seven days to get it right on the training ground ahead of a home match with Aston Villa. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep up to date for the week ahead.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Gabriel Slonina feeling part of the Chelsea brotherhood already
Gabriel Slonina is just one of the many, many, many highly rated young players Chelsea have signed in the past six-seven months, but as the only goalkeeper of the bunch, Gaga may yet end up playing a very large role at some point in the future. How soon that future...
SB Nation
Manchester City Charges - The Fan’s Reactions
Well, Monday was an interesting day as the Premier League diverted attention from a woeful display at Spurs, where City couldn’t hit a cow on the arse with a shovel, by giving us something else to focus on. Much to the delight of opposing fans, with supporters of two...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Tottenham Want Liverpool’s Naby Keïta on Free Transfer
With Naby Keïta’s Liverpool contract set to expire at the end of the season and it appearing as though a Liverpool stay is entirely off the table, the question in recent weeks has turned to where the injury prone 27-year-old Guinean midfielder could end up. The presumed frontrunners...
SB Nation
Ceri Holland Credits Beard’s Advice For Reading Goal
A solid victory for Liverpool against Reading included two good goals and a clean sheet by the Reds. The first goal came from hometown girl Missy Bo Kearns in the 62nd minute of the game. The second happened only moments later. Megan Campbell started the play with one of her signature long throws that was flicked on by Gemma Bonner. Ceri Holland then ran onto the ball and slotted it away to cap off a devastating five minutes of play.
SB Nation
Former Magpie Jose Enrique: “Newcastle have a big chance to win the Carabao Cup”
Former Newcastle and Liverpool defender Jose Enrique recently spoke to Ben Mendelowitz of BestGamblingSites.com and touched on multiple topics of interest for the Toon Faithful regarding the ongoing form of the team, the impact of Eddie Howe on the squad, the future of Allan Saint-Maximin, and the controversial arrival of Anthony Gordon in Newcastle.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Sign Natasha Dowie, Release Rachel Furness
The Liverpool FC Women were quite active this January, bringing in five players, while parting ways with two others. Most of the activity took place early in the window, with the signing of former Liverpool defender Gemma Bonner, and also bringing in a lot of depth and youth in midfield with Fuka Nagawa, Sofie Lundgaard, and Miri Taylor. Versatile midfielder/defender Charlotte Wardlaw was recalled from Liverpool to her parent club, Chelsea, before being loaned out again. The club wasn’t done, however, as Matt Beard and the LFC brass did make two very late moves.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Fulham - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(CHA) Sunderland v Fulham v (PL) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available on BBC One. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation
Official: Liverpool Home League Game Against Wolves Rescheduled
If you thought Liverpool had seen the end of Wolves following their embarrassing 3-0 Premier League defeat over the weekend—and following a 3rd Round FA Cup draw and replay the Reds narrowly and perhaps undeservedly won earlier in the month—we’ve got some bad news for you. Namely...
Comments / 0