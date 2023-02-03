ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Rapper and Actor Boom P Reportedly Dead at 35

Boom P — a New York rapper, actor, and social media influencer also known as Boom Pacino — has reportedly died at age 35. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, The U.S. Sun reported that Boom P “died suddenly,” and fans have been posting their condolences for the Brooklyn-based artist and remembrances […] Click here to view original web page at www.distractify.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Takes Key Role in Growth of NYC Tech Ecosystems

The tech ecosystem in Brooklyn is thriving. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting many businesses, Brooklyn remains resilient and also remains a hub of innovative technology solutions. Read more to know the reasons why this part of NY is a prosperous place!. 1. Startups. Brooklyn has become a vital part...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bushwick Ave Site of Auto Accident with Injuries

Reports show that on Sunday night, February 5th, a multi-vehicle accident with reported injuries occurred in the Bushwick area of Brooklyn. The collision was reported at the intersection of Bushwick Avenue and Weirfield Street at about 10:50 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined that two […] Click here to view original...
BROOKLYN, NY
Two Teen Students, 19 and 17, Shot Near Bushwick High School

Two teenage students were shot by a masked gunman outside a Williamsburg housing complex near their Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-girl, took bullets around 3 p.m. in front of the housing complex at 200 Maujer St. between Bushwick...
BROOKLYN, NY
Coney Island Woman Celebrates 103rd Birthday, ‘Roaring Twenties’ Style

Brooklynite Jeanette Bigelson celebrated her 103rd birthday on February 2 in Coney Island with some of her closest friends, local elected officials, live music, beautiful flowers and a heap of gifts. The party, which took place at the Jewish Association Serving the Aging Luna Park Annex Older Adult Center, was...
Feb 6: Brooklyn Black History Maker, June Jordan

Poet, playwright and essayist June Jordan was one of the most widely published and highly acclaimed African-American writers of her generation. Born July 9, 1936, in Harlem, New York, and raised in Bedford Stuyvesant. Jordan’s future was shaped, for better and for worse, by her relationship with her father.
BROOKLYN, NY
El Puente Opens Community Tech Lab in Williamsburg to Bridge Digital Divide

El Puente, a youth-led arts and human rights organization, in partnership with digital justice organization Community Tech NY, officially opened the doors to New York City’s first Community Tech Lab. The Tech Lab is in the Southside of Williamsburg. “The Community Tech Lab will be a vital resource for...
BROOKLYN, NY
540 Waverly Avenue Completes Construction in Clinton Hill

Construction is complete on 540 Waverly Avenue , a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill , Brooklyn . Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by The Daten Group , the 117,000-square-foot structure yields 135 rental units spread across 91,000 square feet […] Click here to view original web page at newyorkyimby.com.
Marcy Houses Scholarship Now Accepting Applications

Only Marcy Houses residents are eligible for the scholarship. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — The Marcy Houses Memorial Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications from Marcy Houses students looking for some help in achieving their next steps in life. Students will each receive up to $1,000 which can be...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City Declares End to Mpox Outbreak

Following two months of low transmission rates, New York City’s Health Department is officially declaring the mpox outbreak over. “New York City took bold action early and throughout this outbreak, and together helped turn the tide and mobilize the nation,” said health commissioner Ashwin Vasan. “The end of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Most Council Members Silent on Permanent Outdoor Dining Details

Good restaurants abound. The overwhelming majority of New York City’s Council members won’t say what they want in the currently stalled legislation to convert the pandemic-era Open Restaurants program into a permanent part of New York life. Streetsblog reached out to every member of the City Council with...
Off-Duty Officer Shot While Trying to Purchase Vehicle in Brooklyn, Police Say

An off-duty New York City police officer was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery as he tried to purchase a vehicle in Brooklyn on Saturday night, the authorities said. The shooting prompted a sprawling manhunt for the suspect. The officer, whose name was not released...

