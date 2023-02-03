Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted Daniel Serkov on charges related to the deaths of two men in Delta Junction last month. Serkov faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and fifth-degree criminal mischief in the deaths of Andrey Dorozhin and Dmitry Sergiyenko on Jan. 20.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Jamison Gallion sentenced to 37 years for setting fires in Two Rivers area
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In a crowded Fairbanks courtroom, 19-year-old Jamison Gallion, the man who pleaded guilty to setting several buildings and homes ablaze in the Two Rivers area in 2021, sat patiently as he listened to Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle carry out the final sentencing. Gallion, who was...
KYUK
2 hurt when Army attack helicopter crashes in Talkeetna
The Army has begun an investigation into the crash of a Fort Wainwright-based helicopter Sunday at the Talkeetna Airport. And two soldiers injured in the accident have been treated and released from an Anchorage-area hospital. The soldiers with Fort Wainwright’s 25th Attack Battalion were flying an AH-64D Apache helicopter when...
alaskasnewssource.com
Researchers learn earthquakes intensify in deep sedimentary basin near Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The tallest peak in North America has nothing on one obscure basin over 100 miles to the northeast. At nearly 4.5 miles deep, the Nenana Basin extends further in the ground than the crest of Denali (3.85 miles), and it is this property that causes earthquakes to strike longer and harder when they enter the region, according to researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute.
alaskapublic.org
Not everybody’s on board with a Fairbanks utility’s deal to source North Slope natural gas
Fairbanks’ only natural gas supplier signed a 20-year contract with Hilcorp earlier this month to begin sourcing gas from the North Slope. It’s a historic deal — the first time North Slope gas will be commercialized for use elsewhere in the state, and in this case, in a region heavily dependent on expensive heating oil.
