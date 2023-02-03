Read full article on original website
16 people displaced in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Hit By Fleeing Car
2023-02-07@8:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was in the crosswalk at Norman and Fairfield Avenue when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. A good samaritan stop and stayed with the man until first responders arrived. EMS loaded the man and his cart full of possessions into the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash
Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
Bridgeport News: Homicide #2
Police UPDATE: On February 6, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue on the report of a ShotSpotter activation with citizens reporting a party shot in the parking lot at that location. Upon arrival, police officers located an unresponsive party suffering from...
Easton News: Theft Of Mail
2023-02-07@2:32pm–#Easton CT– Police are looking for a red Hyundai Elantra responsible for mail theft off Park Avenue.
Chief Porter Holds Press Conference for February 6
Bridgeport, CT – This afternoon, a press conference was held to discuss the two homicides that took place during the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, February 6th, 2023. Although unrelated, both homicides took place within a seven-hour span. The Bridgeport Police Department currently has additional officers on patrol for the remainder of the week to ensure the safety of Bridgeport residents that live in the areas of which the two homicides took place.
Blaze Destroys Weston Home, Another Damaged
No one was injured in a house fire on Hemlock Ridge on Saturday, February 4, but the home itself was destroyed. A nearby home on Davis Hill Road also suffered “significant damage” in a fire possibly caused by drifting embers, according to Weston Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Pokorny.
Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning. The scene cleared later in the morning. A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m. The DOT said the left lane was closed. It...
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
Waterbury Officers Hospitalized After Women Hit Cruiser Head-On in Stolen Car
Two Waterbury police officers were injured after two women in a stolen car rammed into a cruiser head-on Monday. The police department's auto theft task force found a stolen red Hyundai Elantra parked at the intersection of Johnson and Fairview streets. Responding officers found two women try to get into the stolen car.
Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
Shelton News: Cellphone Battery Burn
2023-02-05@10:37pm–#Shelton CT– First responders on the way to the 100 block of Howe Avenue where a person has been burned by fire from the lithium-ion battery from their cell phone. The phone has been removed from the home.
'Mobile Dispensary’ Bust: Duo Accused Of Illegally Selling Marijuana In Naugatuck
Two men have been charged with allegedly selling marijuana illegally in the parking lot of a Connecticut Walmart. The incident took place in New Haven County on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2 and 3, in the area of Walmart at 1100 New Haven Road in Naugatuck. On Feb. 2 and...
Men illegally sold marijuana from van: Naugatuck police
The police department said they started to receive complaints about a van near Walmart on New Haven Road due to its markings and soliciting.
City Sees 12 Fatal Overdoses In 2 Weeks
Twelve people have died from overdoses in New Haven over the past two weeks, marking a rapid increase in substance use deaths. That’s according to an email press release sent out on Tuesday morning by city spokesperson Lenny Speiller. He wrote that, prior to Jan. 25, approximately two people...
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Berlin Turnpike North
A person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning.
Bridgeport News: Robbery
2023-02-05@11:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was injured during a robbery in the 300 block of Jewett Avenue.
Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut
During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
Bridgeport News: Crash
2023-02-03@8:543pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to free the driver from a car hanging from a guardrail just over the Yellow Mill Bridge closer to Connecticut Avenue side.
