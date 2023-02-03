ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 61

New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
NEW HAVEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Harassment Charge for 48-Year-Old Man

Police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old Norwalk man by warrant and charged him with second-degree harassment. On Dec. 18, officers took a complaint of harassment between the man and a victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police secured a warrant to arrest him on the misdemeanor charge.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Easton News: Theft Of Mail

2023-02-07@2:32pm–#Easton CT– Police are looking for a red Hyundai Elantra responsible for mail theft off Park Avenue.
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

NARCOTICS TRAFFICKING ARREST

On February 7, 2023, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division and the Tactical Response Team served two arrest warrants on Donald “Showbizz” Flamer and executed a search seizure warrant at his residence on Ely Avenue apartment 2B Norwalk. The warrants are the result of a year-long investigation into...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest

On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
OXFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Chief Porter Holds Press Conference for February 6

Bridgeport, CT – This afternoon, a press conference was held to discuss the two homicides that took place during the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, February 6th, 2023. Although unrelated, both homicides took place within a seven-hour span. The Bridgeport Police Department currently has additional officers on patrol for the remainder of the week to ensure the safety of Bridgeport residents that live in the areas of which the two homicides took place.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

School Bus Hits 2 Teens, 78-Year-Old Driver Leaves Scene In Yonkers: Police

A school bus driven by a 78-year-old man hit two 16-year-olds before then leaving the scene in Westchester County, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 in Yonkers when the two teens were crossing the street while the bus turned left from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue, Yonkers Police Public Information Officer Dean Politopoulos said.
YONKERS, NY
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery

2023-02-05@11:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was injured during a robbery in the 300 block of Jewett Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall

FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

Vanished: Family, police still looking for Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA, Conn. — As the rain came down on the night of December 2, 2019, Ansonia police and family members of a 43-year-old woman and her toddler learned of both a horrific discovery and an unsolved mystery. Christine Holloway was found dead in the bathtub of her Ansonia apartment....
ANSONIA, CT
orangeandbluepress.com

Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut

During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
EAST HARTFORD, CT

