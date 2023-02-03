ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepitchkc.com

Blue Valley junior named winner of eighth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge

Noor Haideri, a high school junior from Overland Park, was named the winner of the eighth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge. The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a science video competition designed to encourage creative thinking and communication skills around fundamental concepts in STEM. Haideri won top honors for her original video titled “Melanopsin and ipRGCs.”
OVERLAND PARK, KS
thepitchkc.com

February Events Calendar

Feb. 2-5 Into the Woods, H&R Block City Stage. Karaoke at JUST ANOTHER POP-UP TO BURN – TSWIZZLE TRIBUTE BAR, Vignettes. My Fair Lady, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Feb. 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26. Kansas City Ballet Presents: Cinderella, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy