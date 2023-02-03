Oregon’s top high school wrestlers: 220 pounds (boys) and 190 pounds (girls)
Note: Records and highlights are as of late January
—
220 / 190
Alex Decrozuic, South Salem, senior
Career record: 41-5.
2022-23 record (Through Jan. 26): 18-0.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, Mountain Valley district; Fifth, OSAA 6A state.
Season highlights: Winner, Rick Herrin Holiday Classic; Winner, Burton 5 Invitational; Winner, Van Holstad.
Ali Martinez, McNary, junior
2022-23 record: 31-2.
Season highlights: Winner, Perry Burlison; Winner, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Liberty Invitational; Seventh, Kelso Girls; Winner, Lady Dragon Invitational.
Arianna Boyd, Sunset, junior
Career record: 17-4.
2022-23 record: 15-2.
Season highlights: Winner, War of the Roses; Third, Forest Grove; Fifth, Lady Dragon Invitational.
Brash Henderson, Silverton, sophomore
Career record: 60-6.
2022-23 record: 24-4.
Career highlights: 2022: Winner, Rollie Lane; Mid-Willamette district champion; Third, OSAA 5A state.
Season highlights: Winner, Tyrone S. Woods; Second, Liberty Invitational; Fourth, Rollie Lane.
Dayne Muller, Siuslaw, junior
Career record: 43-24.
2022-23 record: 20-6.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, 4A Special District 2; Fourth, OSAA state. 2021: Fourth, 4A Special District 2; Sixth, OWA state.
Season highlights: Second, Perry Burlison; Sixth, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Winner, King of the Hill; Winner, Nick Lutz.
Earl Ingle, West Linn, senior
Career record: 68-20.
2022-23 record: 30-5.
Career highlights: 2022: Third, Reser’s TOC; Three Rivers district champion; Fourth, OSAA 6A state. 2021: Second, Three Rivers district; Fourth, OWA 6A state. 2020: Third, Three Rivers district.
Season highlights: Winner, Rose City; Fifth, Doc Buchanan.
Eli Nava, Dallas, senior
Career record: 64-30.
2022-23 record: 21-7.
Career highlights: 2022: Third, Reser’s TOC; Third, Mid-Willamette district; Sixth, OSAA 5A state.
Season highlights: Second, Rose City; Fourth, Liberty Invitational
Gabe Tammad, Sandy, junior
Career record: 31-18.
2022-23 record: 20-7.
Career highlights: 2022: Third, Mt. Hood district. 2021: Fourth, Mt. Hood district.
Season highlights: Fourth, Ranger Classic; Third, Muilenburg; Fifth, Liberty Invitational; Second, MHS Your Space Storage Invite.
Hayden Walters, Crater, senior
Career record: 84-10.
2022-23 record: 9-1.
Career highlights: 2022 (at Crescent Valley): Third, Walsh Ironman; Second, Doc Buchanan; Winner, Reser’s TOC; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion. 2021: OWA state champion. 2020: Second, Reser’s TOC; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion.
Season highlights: Michigan signee; Winner, Doc Petersen; Second, Reno TOC.
Houstyn Lee-Perry, Liberty, junior
Career record: 23-4.
2022-23 record: 20-2.
Season highlights: Second, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Don York; Fifth, Burton 5 Invitational; Winner, Tigard Invitational.
James Durand, Estacada, senior
Career record: 71-30.
2022-23 record: 23-5.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, 4A Special District 1; Sixth, OSAA state. 2021: Second, 4A Special District 1. 2020: Fourth, 4A Special District 1.
Season highlights: Third, Ranger Classic; Consolation champion, Muilenburg; Winner, Molalla Mayhem; Winner, Pacific Rim Armed Forces.
Jayden Cobb, Crescent Valley, senior
Career record: 46-23.
2022-23 record: 11-4.
Career highlights: 2022: Fourth, Reser’s TOC; Second, Mid-Willamette district; Fifth, OSAA 5A state. 2021: Second, Mid-Willamette district.
Kaison Smith, Warrenton, sophomore
Career record: 58-15.
2022-23 record: 26-4.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, 3A Special District 2.
Season highlights: Winner, Ranger Classic; Second, Molalla Mayhem; Winner, Phil White; Winner, Bob Bishop.
Kenai Huff, La Grande, sophomore
Career record: 29-12.
2022-23 record: 19-4.
Season highlights: Fifth, Muilenburg; Winner, Oregon Trail County Championships.
Lalaine Chan, North Medford, sophomore
Career record: 23-16.
2022-23 record: 12-4.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, Southwest district.
Season highlights: Winner, Tyrone S. Woods; Third, North Bend Coast Classic; Second, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Winner, Eagle Point Invitational.
Lillyan Jaramillo, Rogue River, junior
Career record: 27-11.
2022-23 record: 23-1.
Career highlights: 2022: Third, Southwest district; Fifth, OSAA state.
Season highlights: Second, Dan Vidlak; Winner, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Winner, Rumble on the Rogue.
Logan Clayburn, Myrtle Point, junior
Career record: 36-13.
2022-23 record: 14-0.
Career highlights: 2022: 2A/1A Special District 3 champion; Second, OSAA state. 2021: Third, 2A/1A Special District 3; Semifinalist, OWA state.
Season highlights: Winner, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Riddle Shamrock; Winner, Eagle Point Invitational.
Malachi Hansen, Central Linn, senior
Career record: 73-34.
2022-23 record: 20-2.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, 2A/1A Special District 2; Semifinalist, OSAA state. 2021: 2A/1A Special District 2 champion; Semifinalist, OWA state. 2020: Third, 2A/1A Special District 2.
Season highlights: Second, Deven Dawson; Second, Pape Linn County Championships.
Matthew McCoy, Henley, senior
Career record: 79-29.
2022-23 record: 28-4.
Career highlights: 2021: Third, 4A Special District 3. 2020: Second, 4A Special District 3.
Season highlights: Winner, Adrian Irwin; Winner, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Second, High Desert Classic; Winner, Corning Invite.
Mishael Mauck, Banks, junior
Career record: 68-20.
2022-23 record: 28-2.
Career highlights: 2022: 4A Special District 1 champion; Sixth, OSAA state. 2021: Third, 4A Special District 1.
Season highlights: Winner, Deven Dawson; Winner, Muilenburg; Third, Liberty Invitational.
Rhyne Nelson, Willamina, junior
Career record: 60-24.
2022-23 record: 21-6.
Career highlights: 2021: Third, 3A Special District 2.
Season highlights: Winner, Werner Beef and Brew; Second, Van Holstad; Second, Bob Bishop.
Sarah Witts, Bend, senior
Career record: 20-8.
2022-23 record: 13-3.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, Eastern district.
Season highlights: Second, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Thurston Duals; Consolation champion, Lady Dragon Invitational.
Sebastian Echeverria, Hillsboro, senior
Career record: 86-21.
2022-23 record: 20-2.
Career highlights: 2022: NWOC district champion; Second, OSAA 5A state. 2021: NWOC district champion; Sixth, OWA 5A state. 2020: Second, NWOC district.
Season highlights: Winner, Southridge Invitational; Quarterfinals, Rollie Lane.
Steven Ramos, David Douglas, senior
Career record: 68-27.
2022-23 record: 24-2.
Career highlights: 2022: Mt. Hood district champion; Fourth, OSAA 6A state. 2021: Mt. Hood district champion. 2020: Fourth, Mt. Hood district.
Season highlights: Winner, Liberty Invitational; Second, Pacific Coast Championships.
Tommy Vigue, Coquille, junior
Career record: 53-23.
2022-23 record: 25-7.
Career highlights: 2022: 2A/1A Special District 3 champion; OSAA state champion. 2021: Second, 2A/1A Special District 3; Third, OWA state.
Season highlights: Second, Dan Vidlak Invite; Second, Riddle Shamrock; Second, Eagle Point Invitational.
Vaun Halstead, Thurston, senior
Career record: 110-20.
2022-23 record: 30-0.
Career highlights: 2022: Winner, Rose City; Winner, Reser’s TOC; Midwestern district champion; OSAA 5A state champion. 2021: Midwestern district champion; Second, OWA 5A state. 2020: Third, Midwestern district.
Season highlights: Oregon State signee; Winner, Perry Burlison; Winner, Rose City.
Comments / 0