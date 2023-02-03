Oregon’s top high school wrestlers: 220 pounds (boys) and 190 pounds (girls)

Note: Records and highlights are as of late January

220 / 190

Alex Decrozuic, South Salem, senior

Career record: 41-5.

2022-23 record (Through Jan. 26): 18-0.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, Mountain Valley district; Fifth, OSAA 6A state.

Season highlights: Winner, Rick Herrin Holiday Classic; Winner, Burton 5 Invitational; Winner, Van Holstad.

Ali Martinez, McNary, junior

2022-23 record: 31-2.

Season highlights: Winner, Perry Burlison; Winner, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Liberty Invitational; Seventh, Kelso Girls; Winner, Lady Dragon Invitational.

Arianna Boyd, Sunset, junior

Career record: 17-4.

2022-23 record: 15-2.

Season highlights: Winner, War of the Roses; Third, Forest Grove; Fifth, Lady Dragon Invitational.

Brash Henderson, Silverton, sophomore

Career record: 60-6.

2022-23 record: 24-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Winner, Rollie Lane; Mid-Willamette district champion; Third, OSAA 5A state.

Season highlights: Winner, Tyrone S. Woods; Second, Liberty Invitational; Fourth, Rollie Lane.

Dayne Muller, Siuslaw, junior

Career record: 43-24.

2022-23 record: 20-6.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, 4A Special District 2; Fourth, OSAA state. 2021: Fourth, 4A Special District 2; Sixth, OWA state.

Season highlights: Second, Perry Burlison; Sixth, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Winner, King of the Hill; Winner, Nick Lutz.

Earl Ingle, West Linn, senior

Career record: 68-20.

2022-23 record: 30-5.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, Reser’s TOC; Three Rivers district champion; Fourth, OSAA 6A state. 2021: Second, Three Rivers district; Fourth, OWA 6A state. 2020: Third, Three Rivers district.

Season highlights: Winner, Rose City; Fifth, Doc Buchanan.

Eli Nava, Dallas, senior

Career record: 64-30.

2022-23 record: 21-7.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, Reser’s TOC; Third, Mid-Willamette district; Sixth, OSAA 5A state.

Season highlights: Second, Rose City; Fourth, Liberty Invitational

Gabe Tammad, Sandy, junior

Career record: 31-18.

2022-23 record: 20-7.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, Mt. Hood district. 2021: Fourth, Mt. Hood district.

Season highlights: Fourth, Ranger Classic; Third, Muilenburg; Fifth, Liberty Invitational; Second, MHS Your Space Storage Invite.

Hayden Walters, Crater, senior

Career record: 84-10.

2022-23 record: 9-1.

Career highlights: 2022 (at Crescent Valley): Third, Walsh Ironman; Second, Doc Buchanan; Winner, Reser’s TOC; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion. 2021: OWA state champion. 2020: Second, Reser’s TOC; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion.

Season highlights: Michigan signee; Winner, Doc Petersen; Second, Reno TOC.

Houstyn Lee-Perry, Liberty, junior

Career record: 23-4.

2022-23 record: 20-2.

Season highlights: Second, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Don York; Fifth, Burton 5 Invitational; Winner, Tigard Invitational.

James Durand, Estacada, senior

Career record: 71-30.

2022-23 record: 23-5.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, 4A Special District 1; Sixth, OSAA state. 2021: Second, 4A Special District 1. 2020: Fourth, 4A Special District 1.

Season highlights: Third, Ranger Classic; Consolation champion, Muilenburg; Winner, Molalla Mayhem; Winner, Pacific Rim Armed Forces.

Jayden Cobb, Crescent Valley, senior

Career record: 46-23.

2022-23 record: 11-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Fourth, Reser’s TOC; Second, Mid-Willamette district; Fifth, OSAA 5A state. 2021: Second, Mid-Willamette district.

Kaison Smith, Warrenton, sophomore

Career record: 58-15.

2022-23 record: 26-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, 3A Special District 2.

Season highlights: Winner, Ranger Classic; Second, Molalla Mayhem; Winner, Phil White; Winner, Bob Bishop.

Kenai Huff, La Grande, sophomore

Career record: 29-12.

2022-23 record: 19-4.

Season highlights: Fifth, Muilenburg; Winner, Oregon Trail County Championships.

Lalaine Chan, North Medford, sophomore

Career record: 23-16.

2022-23 record: 12-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, Southwest district.

Season highlights: Winner, Tyrone S. Woods; Third, North Bend Coast Classic; Second, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Winner, Eagle Point Invitational.

Lillyan Jaramillo, Rogue River, junior

Career record: 27-11.

2022-23 record: 23-1.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, Southwest district; Fifth, OSAA state.

Season highlights: Second, Dan Vidlak; Winner, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Winner, Rumble on the Rogue.

Logan Clayburn, Myrtle Point, junior

Career record: 36-13.

2022-23 record: 14-0.

Career highlights: 2022: 2A/1A Special District 3 champion; Second, OSAA state. 2021: Third, 2A/1A Special District 3; Semifinalist, OWA state.

Season highlights: Winner, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Riddle Shamrock; Winner, Eagle Point Invitational.

Malachi Hansen, Central Linn, senior

Career record: 73-34.

2022-23 record: 20-2.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, 2A/1A Special District 2; Semifinalist, OSAA state. 2021: 2A/1A Special District 2 champion; Semifinalist, OWA state. 2020: Third, 2A/1A Special District 2.

Season highlights: Second, Deven Dawson; Second, Pape Linn County Championships.

Matthew McCoy, Henley, senior

Career record: 79-29.

2022-23 record: 28-4.

Career highlights: 2021: Third, 4A Special District 3. 2020: Second, 4A Special District 3.

Season highlights: Winner, Adrian Irwin; Winner, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Second, High Desert Classic; Winner, Corning Invite.

Mishael Mauck, Banks, junior

Career record: 68-20.

2022-23 record: 28-2.

Career highlights: 2022: 4A Special District 1 champion; Sixth, OSAA state. 2021: Third, 4A Special District 1.

Season highlights: Winner, Deven Dawson; Winner, Muilenburg; Third, Liberty Invitational.

Rhyne Nelson, Willamina, junior

Career record: 60-24.

2022-23 record: 21-6.

Career highlights: 2021: Third, 3A Special District 2.

Season highlights: Winner, Werner Beef and Brew; Second, Van Holstad; Second, Bob Bishop.

Sarah Witts, Bend, senior

Career record: 20-8.

2022-23 record: 13-3.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, Eastern district.

Season highlights: Second, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Thurston Duals; Consolation champion, Lady Dragon Invitational.

Sebastian Echeverria, Hillsboro, senior

Career record: 86-21.

2022-23 record: 20-2.

Career highlights: 2022: NWOC district champion; Second, OSAA 5A state. 2021: NWOC district champion; Sixth, OWA 5A state. 2020: Second, NWOC district.

Season highlights: Winner, Southridge Invitational; Quarterfinals, Rollie Lane.

Steven Ramos, David Douglas, senior

Career record: 68-27.

2022-23 record: 24-2.

Career highlights: 2022: Mt. Hood district champion; Fourth, OSAA 6A state. 2021: Mt. Hood district champion. 2020: Fourth, Mt. Hood district.

Season highlights: Winner, Liberty Invitational; Second, Pacific Coast Championships.

Tommy Vigue, Coquille, junior

Career record: 53-23.

2022-23 record: 25-7.

Career highlights: 2022: 2A/1A Special District 3 champion; OSAA state champion. 2021: Second, 2A/1A Special District 3; Third, OWA state.

Season highlights: Second, Dan Vidlak Invite; Second, Riddle Shamrock; Second, Eagle Point Invitational.

Vaun Halstead, Thurston, senior

Career record: 110-20.

2022-23 record: 30-0.

Career highlights: 2022: Winner, Rose City; Winner, Reser’s TOC; Midwestern district champion; OSAA 5A state champion. 2021: Midwestern district champion; Second, OWA 5A state. 2020: Third, Midwestern district.

Season highlights: Oregon State signee; Winner, Perry Burlison; Winner, Rose City.