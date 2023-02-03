ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets' Coach Stephen Silas Welcomes Texans DeMeco Ryans

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cs8mo_0kbdhYmw00

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas welcomes DeMeco Ryans, the new head coach of the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas has a new colleague. The Houston Texans introduced DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach Thursday afternoon.

The Texans hired Ryans following an impressive two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, where he orchestrated one of the best defensive teams in the league.

Silas had a chance to get acquainted with former coach Lovie Smith before his jettison on Jan. 8 and hopes to do the same with Ryans.

"Welcome to Houston," Silas said . "I know he played here, so he knows the lay of the land. But talking about the commitment they made to him, I'm excited for him. I heard he is a great guy. I'm looking forward to meeting him."

Silas made a brief appearance during training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center in August. It was the first time Silas and Smith met, as the two coaches shared a lengthy conversation during warm-ups.

Smith's coaching in real-time enamored Silas. He liked how active Smith was, especially when teaching the younger guys on the roster. He also took a moment to meet with Texans' general manager Nick Caserio.

Silas said out of all the players on the Rockets roster, he could see Jae'Sean Tate and Eric Gordon competing on the gridiron.

Silas joked that he doesn't know much about football but hopes the Texans and Rockets are trending in the right direction.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen .

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news

The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Called Fit for QB Prospect

The Vikings are set at quarterback as long as Kirk Cousins is on the team. While some want to see some fresh blood at the position, it has to be noted that starting a solid veteran is not a bad position to be in, especially when the passer is as reliable as Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend

At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker

New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
HOUSTON, TX
gallerysports.com

Big Papi bullish on Framber Valdez and Jeremy Peña, thinks Astros can repeat

David Ortiz – Big Papi – was in Houston on Sunday and talked about the Astros’ pitching staff in general and Framber Valdez in particular. “To be honest with you, if I owned the Astros, I’d give the guy a 10-year deal right now,” Ortiz said at the TriStar Collectors Show at NRG Arena. “He loves the game. He loves pitching. He wants to be good. I tell you, I’d give him a 10-year deal right now.”
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

1 last-minute trade Rockets must make before 2023 deadline

The Houston Rockets have plenty of talent, but their players lack discipline and effort. This undermines the natural abilities and the Rockets’ attempts at building a dominant young core. And, while no player’s development is exactly predictable, Houston’s face of the franchise takes one step forward and two steps back every other week.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
987
Followers
852
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy