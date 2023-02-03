Rockets' Coach Stephen Silas Welcomes Texans DeMeco Ryans

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas welcomes DeMeco Ryans, the new head coach of the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas has a new colleague. The Houston Texans introduced DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach Thursday afternoon.

The Texans hired Ryans following an impressive two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, where he orchestrated one of the best defensive teams in the league.

Silas had a chance to get acquainted with former coach Lovie Smith before his jettison on Jan. 8 and hopes to do the same with Ryans.

"Welcome to Houston," Silas said . "I know he played here, so he knows the lay of the land. But talking about the commitment they made to him, I'm excited for him. I heard he is a great guy. I'm looking forward to meeting him."

Silas made a brief appearance during training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center in August. It was the first time Silas and Smith met, as the two coaches shared a lengthy conversation during warm-ups.

Smith's coaching in real-time enamored Silas. He liked how active Smith was, especially when teaching the younger guys on the roster. He also took a moment to meet with Texans' general manager Nick Caserio.

Silas said out of all the players on the Rockets roster, he could see Jae'Sean Tate and Eric Gordon competing on the gridiron.

Silas joked that he doesn't know much about football but hopes the Texans and Rockets are trending in the right direction.

