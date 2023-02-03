ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Ivy Tech offering Society for Human Resource Management course

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a 12-week Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 20 and will be held Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students can attend the class via Zoom or in person at Ivy Tech Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
500 pounds of food donated to Second Helpings

PLAINFIELD –Warden Delana Gardner was pleased to announce that Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), donated over 500 pounds of food to “Second Helpings”. All state agencies were invited to participate in an event called “CANstruction” which was held in mid-January. Participating teams of state employees-built structures of their choice entirely from cans of donated food that were collected at their site.
PLAINFIELD, IN
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale

BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Mitchell’s scheduled roadblock fundraisers for 2023

MITCHELL – During the February meeting of the Mitchell City Council, which was Monday evening, Clerk Mark Bryant advised members that a list of roadblock fundraisers set to take place in the city over the following months had been put together. That list includes many organizations that have held...
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: James Telfer Oswalt Jr.

James Telfer Oswalt Jr., 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 18, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Dr. James T. and E. Lucille (Turner) Oswalt. He married Barbara Tirey on March 21, 1998. James was...
MITCHELL, IN
Bedford Redevelopment Authority elect officers, discuss StoneGate Center bond

BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Authority met on Monday to appoint their officers for the year, which stayed the same from the previous year. At the meeting, Bedford Mayor Sam Craig discussed a TIF report from July 11, 2022, which outlined the status of the bond taken to construct StoneGate Arts and Education Center.
BEDFORD, IN
Orleans Chamber of Commerce is accepting theme suggestions for the 2023 Dogwood Festival

ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is still accepting general theme suggestions for the upcoming 2023 Dogwood Festival. This year’s festival will be on April 22-29. The individual submitting the winning theme will receive a $100 cash prize, a T-shirt with this year’s festival artwork/theme on it, and a write-up in The Orleans Progress Examiner and WBIW.com.
ORLEANS, IN
Mitchell City Council considers increases to grass ordinance fees

MITCHELL – In an effort to clean up properties across the city, members of the Mitchell City Council reevaluated the ordinance which requires property owners to maintain their lawns to a certain level, as well as the penalties associated with letting them get out of hand. Currently, the ordinance...
MITCHELL, IN

