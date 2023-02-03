Read full article on original website
Ivy Tech offering Society for Human Resource Management course
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a 12-week Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 20 and will be held Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students can attend the class via Zoom or in person at Ivy Tech Bloomington.
March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce
INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – early bird registration open now
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington. The conference is now being held in person and we hope those interested will join officials for the scheduled...
500 pounds of food donated to Second Helpings
PLAINFIELD –Warden Delana Gardner was pleased to announce that Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), donated over 500 pounds of food to “Second Helpings”. All state agencies were invited to participate in an event called “CANstruction” which was held in mid-January. Participating teams of state employees-built structures of their choice entirely from cans of donated food that were collected at their site.
Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet in an executive and regular sessions on Monday, Feb. 13
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in an executive session on Monday, February 13. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room. The executive session will be followed by a regular school board session. That agenda will be released at a later date.
The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team A will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team A will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8th. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, of City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee...
Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9
SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) for an executive session and regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the school. Executive Session – 6:00 PM. Regular Meeting – 6:30 PM. Springville Community Academy. 126 Brick Street, Springville, IN 47462.
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
Longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator James Oswalt passed away
MITCHELL – James Telfer Oswalt Jr. a longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. Oswalt 82, passed away at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Oswalt was a teacher, school administrator, and community volunteer. He earned several degrees from Indiana University...
Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale
BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
Mitchell’s scheduled roadblock fundraisers for 2023
MITCHELL – During the February meeting of the Mitchell City Council, which was Monday evening, Clerk Mark Bryant advised members that a list of roadblock fundraisers set to take place in the city over the following months had been put together. That list includes many organizations that have held...
Multiple vendors set to take part in upcoming Women’s Expo on March 4
BEDFORD – In anticipation of the Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5 and WBIW 1340, multiple vendors will be on-site for the event on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Beech Grove resident arrested for dealing marijuana when returning home from Michigan
STEUBEN CO. – On Monday, February 6th, 2023 shortly before 3 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a silver Honda passenger car for a speeding violation on I-69 in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line. During the course of the traffic stop the...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Obituary: James Telfer Oswalt Jr.
James Telfer Oswalt Jr., 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 18, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Dr. James T. and E. Lucille (Turner) Oswalt. He married Barbara Tirey on March 21, 1998. James was...
Bedford Redevelopment Authority elect officers, discuss StoneGate Center bond
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Authority met on Monday to appoint their officers for the year, which stayed the same from the previous year. At the meeting, Bedford Mayor Sam Craig discussed a TIF report from July 11, 2022, which outlined the status of the bond taken to construct StoneGate Arts and Education Center.
Orleans Chamber of Commerce is accepting theme suggestions for the 2023 Dogwood Festival
ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is still accepting general theme suggestions for the upcoming 2023 Dogwood Festival. This year’s festival will be on April 22-29. The individual submitting the winning theme will receive a $100 cash prize, a T-shirt with this year’s festival artwork/theme on it, and a write-up in The Orleans Progress Examiner and WBIW.com.
Local robotics teams to compete at Crane Westgate Academy on Feb. 11
ODON – On February 11, several FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams from Lawrence and surrounding counties will compete at Crane’s Westgate Academy for a chance to compete at the State Championship at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds on February 25. There will be a total of 18 teams in...
Bedford’s Jeff Day to perform at Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington Feb. 18
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford native and musician Jeff Day will take the stage Feb. 18 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington for “An Evening with Jeff Day,” a concert in which he will perform both acoustic rock covers and original works. Day is originally from Bedford and is...
Mitchell City Council considers increases to grass ordinance fees
MITCHELL – In an effort to clean up properties across the city, members of the Mitchell City Council reevaluated the ordinance which requires property owners to maintain their lawns to a certain level, as well as the penalties associated with letting them get out of hand. Currently, the ordinance...
