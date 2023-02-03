ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Two arrested after bathroom fight at Transitions in Heltonville

HELTONVILLE – Two men were arrested on Monday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fight between two men at Transitions in Heltonville. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Calvin Callahan was informed by employees that 26-year-old Jerome Jones, of Mitchell, was in the bathroom and three other males entered a short time later.
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

ISP troopers arrest two after they search a Bedford apartment

BEDFORD – In December 2022 the Indiana State Police received numerous tips that 30-year-old Daniel Holt was dealing meth, heroin, and fentanyl in Lawrence County. On February 1, 2023. the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation. On the same day, Detective Michael Robbins applied for a search warrant for Holt’s apartment at 1030 17th Street.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: February 8, 2023

Arrests – Feb. 7. 12:05 a.m. Erin Poore, 27, Spencer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, OWI with a prior conviction. 9:01 p.m. Stefan Wisneqski, 40, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. Incidents – Feb. 7. 12:10 a.m. Officers made extra patrols on State Road 37. 12:41 a.m....
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

One officer involved in the Mitchell shooting this morning was released from the hospital another is listed in stable condition

MITCHELL – After continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, Feb. 5th, in Mitchell, Detectives with the Indiana State Police have the following additional information to release that includes the names of the wounded officers and the deceased suspect. One of the officers involved in the police-involved...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

GoFundMe page will raise funds for injured officers

LAWRENCE CO. – Randal Phelix, a retired detective with the Mitchell City Police Department has started a GoFundMe page to raise needed funds to assist with medical and living expenses for Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson and Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades. Both officers were shot in the line...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man killed in three-vehicle accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard at 11:44 a.m. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that it was a fatal accident. Upon arrival, Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges noticed a vehicle damaged on its side along with a vehicle in the median with damage and individuals standing near both vehicles.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy