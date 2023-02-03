Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Two arrested after bathroom fight at Transitions in Heltonville
HELTONVILLE – Two men were arrested on Monday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fight between two men at Transitions in Heltonville. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Calvin Callahan was informed by employees that 26-year-old Jerome Jones, of Mitchell, was in the bathroom and three other males entered a short time later.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after canine Zazu alerted officers to drugs in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Bedford Police Department officers and canine Zazu discovered drugs in his vehicle after originally stopping him for an expired license plate. BPD officer Tyler McGlocklin pulled the driver of the vehicle over in an alley east of Washington Avenue between 22nd...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Greg Day issued the following update on the officer-involved shooting
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day released the following statement about the shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning on State Road 37 at the Sinclair station leaving two officers wounded and the suspect dead. Investigators have not released how many shots were fired at the two officers....
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after Bedford police find her intoxicated outside of an abandoned home
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on drug charges after Bedford Police Sgt. Faheem Bade received a report on Friday, Feb. 3 that a woman was attempting to get into an abandoned house at 13th and U streets. The caller reported that the woman appeared intoxicated. When Bade...
wbiw.com
ISP troopers arrest two after they search a Bedford apartment
BEDFORD – In December 2022 the Indiana State Police received numerous tips that 30-year-old Daniel Holt was dealing meth, heroin, and fentanyl in Lawrence County. On February 1, 2023. the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation. On the same day, Detective Michael Robbins applied for a search warrant for Holt’s apartment at 1030 17th Street.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after Bedford Police officers recover two stolen vehicles
BEDFORD – A Boonville man was arrested on Thursday after Bedford Police Officer Brian Sorrells responded to a report of the theft of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Stevens Avenue behind Lowe’s. The victim told police he had seen his vehicle drive away from the scene...
wbiw.com
Argument about a dog running loose leads to battery charges and arrest of a Mitchell Man
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police arrested 76-year-old Ronald Pridemore, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury after an incident on December 21, 2022. Police arrived at 10:25 a.m. that day in the 1000 block of...
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 8, 2023
Arrests – Feb. 7. 12:05 a.m. Erin Poore, 27, Spencer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, OWI with a prior conviction. 9:01 p.m. Stefan Wisneqski, 40, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. Incidents – Feb. 7. 12:10 a.m. Officers made extra patrols on State Road 37. 12:41 a.m....
wbiw.com
Man arrested after entering Mitchell residence without permission looking for a woman
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Sunday after police discovered he had entered a home without the owner’s permission, seeking a woman who was not there. Mitchell Police Department officers Kenton Carter and Josh Turner responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of South Eighth Street.
wbiw.com
One officer involved in the Mitchell shooting this morning was released from the hospital another is listed in stable condition
MITCHELL – After continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, Feb. 5th, in Mitchell, Detectives with the Indiana State Police have the following additional information to release that includes the names of the wounded officers and the deceased suspect. One of the officers involved in the police-involved...
wbiw.com
GoFundMe page will raise funds for injured officers
LAWRENCE CO. – Randal Phelix, a retired detective with the Mitchell City Police Department has started a GoFundMe page to raise needed funds to assist with medical and living expenses for Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson and Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades. Both officers were shot in the line...
wbiw.com
Random alcohol and drug screening leads to arrest after man swaps urine
BEDFORD – An Indiana Department of Corrections Parole Officer arrested 41-year-old Christopher Wade, of Bedford, on Feb. 1 after Wade used someone else’s urine during a random alcohol and drug test in the restroom of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. Wade is required as part of his...
wbiw.com
Bedford man killed in three-vehicle accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard at 11:44 a.m. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that it was a fatal accident. Upon arrival, Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges noticed a vehicle damaged on its side along with a vehicle in the median with damage and individuals standing near both vehicles.
wbiw.com
UPDATED: All charges dropped against Springville woman charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after blood test not taken within the lawful time frame
BEDFORD – The charges were dropped against a Springville woman who was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel in October 2021 after a report of a possible intoxicated male and female in a white Dodge Caravan. The vehicle was found parked at...
wbiw.com
Former Guthrie Township Trustee Robert Awbrey pleads guilty to official misconduct
BEDFORD – Former Guthrie Township Trustee Robert Awbrey as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to a charge of official misconduct in Lawrence County Superior Court I. Judge John Plummer III dismissed the charge of theft and suspended the 910-day sentence to the Indiana Department of...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police investigating a fatal accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard this afternoon. The accident was reported just before Noon. Bedford Police is investigating the accident. Police closed the southbound lane of State Road 37 at 5th Street...
wbiw.com
Prayer vigil for solidarity, support, and love for those involved with Saturday’s shooting
MITCHELL – A community prayer vigil will be held on Thursday in Mitchell. This prayer vigil is a communal lament, an act of solidarity, or a time to bring light to brokenness in society. As an act of public witness, it offers the community a space to connect with...
wbiw.com
Housing Authority looking for bidders for a roofing project at Hamilton Apartments
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Housing Authority is looking for qualified bidders for a roofing project at Hamilton Apartments. Bid packets will be available beginning on March 1 and can be picked up at the main office at 1305 K Street in Bedford.
wbiw.com
Hayden Baker wins DNR longest fish award with 56-inch longnose gar
INDIANA – Hayden Baker is the winner in the longest fish award after catching a 56-inch longnose gar caught in Aikman Creek in Daviess County. Indiana’s Fish of the Year program is back and bigger than ever. In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions...
wbiw.com
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
Comments / 0