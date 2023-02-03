ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Bedford Redevelopment Authority elect officers, discuss StoneGate Center bond

BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Authority met on Monday to appoint their officers for the year, which stayed the same from the previous year. At the meeting, Bedford Mayor Sam Craig discussed a TIF report from July 11, 2022, which outlined the status of the bond taken to construct StoneGate Arts and Education Center.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell City Council considers increases to grass ordinance fees

MITCHELL – In an effort to clean up properties across the city, members of the Mitchell City Council reevaluated the ordinance which requires property owners to maintain their lawns to a certain level, as well as the penalties associated with letting them get out of hand. Currently, the ordinance...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans Chamber of Commerce is accepting theme suggestions for the 2023 Dogwood Festival

ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is still accepting general theme suggestions for the upcoming 2023 Dogwood Festival. This year’s festival will be on April 22-29. The individual submitting the winning theme will receive a $100 cash prize, a T-shirt with this year’s festival artwork/theme on it, and a write-up in The Orleans Progress Examiner and WBIW.com.
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale

BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

North Lawrence Community Schools announce kindergarten registration dates

BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools has announced the dates for 2023 kindergarten registration. Lincoln Elementary will host its kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 30 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Needmore Elementary will host its kindergarten registration on March 28 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Parkview Primary...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell’s scheduled roadblock fundraisers for 2023

MITCHELL – During the February meeting of the Mitchell City Council, which was Monday evening, Clerk Mark Bryant advised members that a list of roadblock fundraisers set to take place in the city over the following months had been put together. That list includes many organizations that have held...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: February 8, 2023

Arrests – Feb. 7. 12:05 a.m. Erin Poore, 27, Spencer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, OWI with a prior conviction. 9:01 p.m. Stefan Wisneqski, 40, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. Incidents – Feb. 7. 12:10 a.m. Officers made extra patrols on State Road 37. 12:41 a.m....
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy