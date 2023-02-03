Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Bedford Historic Review Board to meet on Feb. 27
BEDFORD – The Bedford Historic Review Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be hosted at the City Concourse, located at 1402 H St.
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Authority elect officers, discuss StoneGate Center bond
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Authority met on Monday to appoint their officers for the year, which stayed the same from the previous year. At the meeting, Bedford Mayor Sam Craig discussed a TIF report from July 11, 2022, which outlined the status of the bond taken to construct StoneGate Arts and Education Center.
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B will meet on Wednesday, February 8. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Allison Conference Room 225, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee will...
wbiw.com
Bedford Public Library hosting free digital photography class tomorrow, Feb. 9
BEDFORD – If you’ve ever been interested in pickup up the hobby of photography, a great place to start would be the Bedford Public Library, tomorrow night, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. They will be hosting a free course, teaching attendees the basics of digital photography, cameras and...
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9
SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) for an executive session and regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the school. Executive Session – 6:00 PM. Regular Meeting – 6:30 PM. Springville Community Academy. 126 Brick Street, Springville, IN 47462.
wbiw.com
Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet in an executive and regular sessions on Monday, Feb. 13
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in an executive session on Monday, February 13. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room. The executive session will be followed by a regular school board session. That agenda will be released at a later date.
wbiw.com
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Council considers increases to grass ordinance fees
MITCHELL – In an effort to clean up properties across the city, members of the Mitchell City Council reevaluated the ordinance which requires property owners to maintain their lawns to a certain level, as well as the penalties associated with letting them get out of hand. Currently, the ordinance...
wbiw.com
Orleans Chamber of Commerce is accepting theme suggestions for the 2023 Dogwood Festival
ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is still accepting general theme suggestions for the upcoming 2023 Dogwood Festival. This year’s festival will be on April 22-29. The individual submitting the winning theme will receive a $100 cash prize, a T-shirt with this year’s festival artwork/theme on it, and a write-up in The Orleans Progress Examiner and WBIW.com.
wbiw.com
Housing Authority looking for bidders for a roofing project at Hamilton Apartments
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Housing Authority is looking for qualified bidders for a roofing project at Hamilton Apartments. Bid packets will be available beginning on March 1 and can be picked up at the main office at 1305 K Street in Bedford.
bsquarebulletin.com
Restaurant inspection reports for Monroe County now on health department website
What do AraMark at IU Health Hospital, C-3 Bar, Chef’s Table Catering, The Elm, Fairfax Inn, Feast Market and Cellar, Gables Bagels, Inkwell Café-Woodlawn, Oliver Winery, Raising Canes, Brilliant Coffee, Scenic View Restaurant, Serena’s Food Hut, Toto’s Uncle, Trailhead Pizzeria, Uptown Café, and Wings Xtreme have in common?
wbiw.com
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – early bird registration open now
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington. The conference is now being held in person and we hope those interested will join officials for the scheduled...
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Council approves use of ARPA funds for Flynn Subdivision project
MITCHELL – During Monday night’s Mitchell City Council meeting, members approved the use the majority of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide water and sewer for the Flynn Subdivision project. The motion approved the use of $300,000 of the city’s remaining ARPA funds...
wbiw.com
Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale
BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
wbiw.com
North Lawrence Community Schools announce kindergarten registration dates
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools has announced the dates for 2023 kindergarten registration. Lincoln Elementary will host its kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 30 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Needmore Elementary will host its kindergarten registration on March 28 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Parkview Primary...
wbiw.com
Mitchell’s scheduled roadblock fundraisers for 2023
MITCHELL – During the February meeting of the Mitchell City Council, which was Monday evening, Clerk Mark Bryant advised members that a list of roadblock fundraisers set to take place in the city over the following months had been put together. That list includes many organizations that have held...
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 8, 2023
Arrests – Feb. 7. 12:05 a.m. Erin Poore, 27, Spencer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, OWI with a prior conviction. 9:01 p.m. Stefan Wisneqski, 40, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. Incidents – Feb. 7. 12:10 a.m. Officers made extra patrols on State Road 37. 12:41 a.m....
wbiw.com
Hayden Baker wins DNR longest fish award with 56-inch longnose gar
INDIANA – Hayden Baker is the winner in the longest fish award after catching a 56-inch longnose gar caught in Aikman Creek in Daviess County. Indiana’s Fish of the Year program is back and bigger than ever. In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions...
wbiw.com
Longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator James Oswalt passed away
MITCHELL – James Telfer Oswalt Jr. a longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. Oswalt 82, passed away at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Oswalt was a teacher, school administrator, and community volunteer. He earned several degrees from Indiana University...
Comments / 0