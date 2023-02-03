INDIANA – The votes are in, and the judges have spoken – so now, here is the moment you’ve been waiting for:. In total, State of Indiana agencies collected an outstanding 26,563 cans for community food pantries. And teams submitted 54 unique Canstructions to the panel of judges, consisting of the Governor’s Office, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, INSPD Director Matthew Brown, and a representative from Second Helpings.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO