Indiana State

Free webinars offered for farm and ranch tax strategies

INDIANA – Filing taxes for an agricultural operation can be challenging, and many producers may not have the funds to hire accountants or tax professionals to assist. Join USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) for two free webinars:. Wednesday, February 22, 3:00 pm Eastern: Farm and Ranch Tax Strategies...
GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks

INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
State of Indiana agencies collect 26,563 cans for community food pantries

INDIANA – The votes are in, and the judges have spoken – so now, here is the moment you’ve been waiting for:. In total, State of Indiana agencies collected an outstanding 26,563 cans for community food pantries. And teams submitted 54 unique Canstructions to the panel of judges, consisting of the Governor’s Office, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, INSPD Director Matthew Brown, and a representative from Second Helpings.
March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – Last week INDOT shared a video featuring Elsadig Ibrahim, who plays a key role in making sure I-69 Finish Line construction north of State Road 144 stays on track. In the coming weeks, officials will be posting short profiles of other teammates who work in various capacities on the project.
Does your organization deserve recognition for its environmental efforts?

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management continues to accept nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. This marks the 30th year the awards have been given to celebrate innovative projects with measurable environmental benefits. Presented annually since 1994, the Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence has...
Catch the latest edition of the Indiana State Police Road Show

INDIANA – Catch the latest edition of the Indiana State Police Road Show radio program on the Indiana State Police YouTube Channel. This week’s show features Indiana State Police Sergeant Dean Wildauer and Captain Ron Galaviz. They join the show to talk about opportunities to become an Indiana State Trooper. For more information visit www.IndianaTrooper.com.
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
IOT’s nationally recognized SEAL IT Program adds its 50th associate

INDIANA – The Indiana Office of Technology’s (IOT) award-winning State Earn and Learn (SEAL) IT Program, a work-based learning program with on-the-job paid training in IT government careers, reached a milestone, adding its 50th associate this week. The SEAL program identifies, hires, and trains citizens from any background...
HB 1422 to create a state Dementia Care Specialist Program passes out of committee as volunteer advocates from across the state speak with legislators

INDIANAPOLIS – Dozens of volunteer advocates from across Indiana attended the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association State Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday – at the same time that the Association’s top priority, House Bill 1422, passed its first hurdle. House Bill 1422, authored by Rep. Gregory...
Don’t miss the DNR’s Free Fishing Days in 2023

INDIANA – You won’t want to miss the Department of Natural Resources’ four Free Fishing Days of the new year. On May 7, June 3-4, and Sept. 23, come fish on the state’s public waters for free. During these days, Indiana residents need neither a fishing...
Discipline charges filed against St. Joseph County judge

ST. JOSEPH CO. – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against St. Joseph Probate Court Judge Jason A. Cichowicz. The Commission alleges seven counts of misconduct in his role as an attorney and later as a judge related to a conflict of interest and improper dealing with a charitable trust. Judge Cichowicz is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
