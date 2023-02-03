ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

The Surprising Grief Of Selling A Business

What can look like a professional high can trigger an emotional low—here's what Necole Kane, former owner of XONecole, had to say about the emotionally taxing mergers & acquisition process. When news of Mielle Organics’s partnership with Proctor & Gamble broke, Necole Kane felt compelled to share her thoughts...
Essence

Meet 'Good Feed,' The New Black-Owned Social Media Platform For Women, By Women

The online community was created to provide women with a safe space to tell their stories. When a new social media platform pops up, it usually aims to serve one of two needs: (1) to act as a convening place for creators to post their lives or (2) be a trendy spot for users to escape the watchful eye of their older counterparts, and share space with the ‘it’ influencers of the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy