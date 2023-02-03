Read full article on original website
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
CBS 58
Renowned illusionists 'The Foolers' performing at the Pabst Theater
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four illusionists who have collaborated with legendary entertainers Penn & Teller are bringing a show to Milwaukee that aims to blend "mystifying mind magic and hilarious comedic routines." 'The Foolers,' made of magicians Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso are set to perform...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Knuckles 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Knuckles the dog who is just under a year old!. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society showcased him when she joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 7. She also discussed the proper process of adopting dogs and puppies across any of their shelters.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police salute fallen Officer Peter Jerving for years of dedicated service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) honored an officer killed in the line of duty with a procession Tuesday evening. Officer Peter Jerving, 37, was killed early Tuesday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect who was wanted in connection to a robbery, according to MPD. Jerving...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
CBS 58
Jen's Sweet Treats to host fundraiser for family of fallen Officer Peter Jerving
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy has announced a fundraiser benefiting the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. The 37-year-old served four years with the Milwaukee Police Department.
Wisconsin police, lawmakers issue statements after Milwaukee cop killed on duty
Statements, prayers, condolences, and demands for change have begun flooding in after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 near Holton and Capitol. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting around 1 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
CBS 58
Retzer Nature Center discusses $25K grant from Kohl's Hometown Giving Program
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kohl's announced in January that they planned to donate more than $500,000 to more than 20 nonprofits serving families in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties through the Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program. One of the recipients is Waukesha County's Retzer Nature Center, which received $25,000 to...
CBS 58
'The violence needs to stop!'; Milwaukee police chief addresses officer shot and killed early Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman addressed the media early Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss details about the Milwaukee officer who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at 14th and Cleveland. Officers report that around 1:16 a.m., police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
CBS 58
Debate continues in Fox Point over fate of Mary Nohl home
FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday night, a heated debate continued over the fate of a Fox Point landmark. Neighbors of artist Mary Nohl's home want to ensure it's preserved, but most oppose a plan that could bring more traffic to the area. The house on North Beach Road...
WISN
'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
milwaukeemag.com
15 Local Restaurants With Special Valentine’s Day Menus
FROM A LOCAL WINERY’S pairing dinner to a sparkling-wine tasting – not to mention signature Valentine’s Day multi-course dinners at local restaurants – the options for celebrating with friends or your sweetie over a fancy meal are endless. And if Tuesday night doesn’t appeal, know that several restaurants will start serving their Valentine’s Day menu the weekend prior. Just be sure to make reservations soon as many of these restaurants expect to sell out in advance.
CBS 58
Local nonprofit to open first home for human trafficking victims in Southeast Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local nonprofit is opening a first-of-its-kind home for human trafficking victims in Southeastern Wisconsin. Redeem and Restore Center bought a house in Waukesha last summer with the hopes of turning it into a restorative space for women who escape these dangerous situations. The house...
CBS 58
African American filmmakers being showcased in Milwaukee throughout February
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As part of the city's Black History Month celebration, a series of film screenings, conversations and events will be taking place throughout the month of February. Milwaukee Film is showcasing the screenings as part of its Black Lens program. Screenings include:. The African Desperate on Thursday,...
CBS 58
Macy's at Mayfair offers a sneak peek at spring styles with 'Fashionably Late Thursdays'
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you visit the Macy's at Mayfair two weeks from Thursday, you'll see spring strut right before your eyes. This is when the next "Fashionably Late Thursdays" will be held. Attendees will have an opportunity to see some of the latest trends in fashion and...
