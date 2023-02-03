ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
CBS 58

Renowned illusionists 'The Foolers' performing at the Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four illusionists who have collaborated with legendary entertainers Penn & Teller are bringing a show to Milwaukee that aims to blend "mystifying mind magic and hilarious comedic routines." 'The Foolers,' made of magicians Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso are set to perform...
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Knuckles 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Knuckles the dog who is just under a year old!. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society showcased him when she joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 7. She also discussed the proper process of adopting dogs and puppies across any of their shelters.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
CBS 58

Jen's Sweet Treats to host fundraiser for family of fallen Officer Peter Jerving

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy has announced a fundraiser benefiting the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. The 37-year-old served four years with the Milwaukee Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 near Holton and Capitol. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting around 1 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
CBS 58

Debate continues in Fox Point over fate of Mary Nohl home

FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday night, a heated debate continued over the fate of a Fox Point landmark. Neighbors of artist Mary Nohl's home want to ensure it's preserved, but most oppose a plan that could bring more traffic to the area. The house on North Beach Road...
WISN

'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
milwaukeemag.com

15 Local Restaurants With Special Valentine’s Day Menus

FROM A LOCAL WINERY’S pairing dinner to a sparkling-wine tasting – not to mention signature Valentine’s Day multi-course dinners at local restaurants – the options for celebrating with friends or your sweetie over a fancy meal are endless. And if Tuesday night doesn’t appeal, know that several restaurants will start serving their Valentine’s Day menu the weekend prior. Just be sure to make reservations soon as many of these restaurants expect to sell out in advance.
CBS 58

African American filmmakers being showcased in Milwaukee throughout February

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As part of the city's Black History Month celebration, a series of film screenings, conversations and events will be taking place throughout the month of February. Milwaukee Film is showcasing the screenings as part of its Black Lens program. Screenings include:. The African Desperate on Thursday,...
