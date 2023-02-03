ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Mitchell’s scheduled roadblock fundraisers for 2023

MITCHELL – During the February meeting of the Mitchell City Council, which was Monday evening, Clerk Mark Bryant advised members that a list of roadblock fundraisers set to take place in the city over the following months had been put together. That list includes many organizations that have held...
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale

BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
500 pounds of food donated to Second Helpings

PLAINFIELD –Warden Delana Gardner was pleased to announce that Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), donated over 500 pounds of food to “Second Helpings”. All state agencies were invited to participate in an event called “CANstruction” which was held in mid-January. Participating teams of state employees-built structures of their choice entirely from cans of donated food that were collected at their site.
GoFundMe page will raise funds for injured officers

LAWRENCE CO. – Randal Phelix, a retired detective with the Mitchell City Police Department has started a GoFundMe page to raise needed funds to assist with medical and living expenses for Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson and Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades. Both officers were shot in the line...
Obituary: Jessie Kimmel

Jessie Kimmel, of Bedford, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at her residence. Born May 26, 1949, she was the daughter of Audie and Clara (Siedle) Crawford. She married Kenneth Kimmel on June 20, 1998, and he preceded her in death on September 19, 2021. Survivors...
Oakland City University hosts high school Scholastic contest

OAKLAND CITY – 242 students from 12 area high schools poured into Oakland City University today for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest. Dr. Sarah Wilson, Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is the Scholastic Contest’s coordinator. Oakland City...
Bedford Redevelopment Authority elect officers, discuss StoneGate Center bond

BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Authority met on Monday to appoint their officers for the year, which stayed the same from the previous year. At the meeting, Bedford Mayor Sam Craig discussed a TIF report from July 11, 2022, which outlined the status of the bond taken to construct StoneGate Arts and Education Center.
Obituary: James Telfer Oswalt Jr.

James Telfer Oswalt Jr., 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 18, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Dr. James T. and E. Lucille (Turner) Oswalt. He married Barbara Tirey on March 21, 1998. James was...
