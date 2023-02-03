Read full article on original website
Mitchell’s scheduled roadblock fundraisers for 2023
MITCHELL – During the February meeting of the Mitchell City Council, which was Monday evening, Clerk Mark Bryant advised members that a list of roadblock fundraisers set to take place in the city over the following months had been put together. That list includes many organizations that have held...
Multiple vendors set to take part in upcoming Women’s Expo on March 4
BEDFORD – In anticipation of the Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5 and WBIW 1340, multiple vendors will be on-site for the event on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9
SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) for an executive session and regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the school. Executive Session – 6:00 PM. Regular Meeting – 6:30 PM. Springville Community Academy. 126 Brick Street, Springville, IN 47462.
Bedford Historic Review Board to meet on Feb. 27
BEDFORD – The Bedford Historic Review Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be hosted at the City Concourse, located at 1402 H St.
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale
BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
Bedford Public Library hosting free digital photography class tomorrow, Feb. 9
BEDFORD – If you’ve ever been interested in pickup up the hobby of photography, a great place to start would be the Bedford Public Library, tomorrow night, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. They will be hosting a free course, teaching attendees the basics of digital photography, cameras and...
500 pounds of food donated to Second Helpings
PLAINFIELD –Warden Delana Gardner was pleased to announce that Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), donated over 500 pounds of food to “Second Helpings”. All state agencies were invited to participate in an event called “CANstruction” which was held in mid-January. Participating teams of state employees-built structures of their choice entirely from cans of donated food that were collected at their site.
Bedford’s Jeff Day to perform at Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington Feb. 18
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford native and musician Jeff Day will take the stage Feb. 18 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington for “An Evening with Jeff Day,” a concert in which he will perform both acoustic rock covers and original works. Day is originally from Bedford and is...
The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team A will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team A will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8th. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, of City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee...
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – early bird registration open now
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington. The conference is now being held in person and we hope those interested will join officials for the scheduled...
GoFundMe page will raise funds for injured officers
LAWRENCE CO. – Randal Phelix, a retired detective with the Mitchell City Police Department has started a GoFundMe page to raise needed funds to assist with medical and living expenses for Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson and Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades. Both officers were shot in the line...
Obituary: Jessie Kimmel
Jessie Kimmel, of Bedford, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at her residence. Born May 26, 1949, she was the daughter of Audie and Clara (Siedle) Crawford. She married Kenneth Kimmel on June 20, 1998, and he preceded her in death on September 19, 2021. Survivors...
Oakland City University hosts high school Scholastic contest
OAKLAND CITY – 242 students from 12 area high schools poured into Oakland City University today for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest. Dr. Sarah Wilson, Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is the Scholastic Contest’s coordinator. Oakland City...
Bedford Redevelopment Authority elect officers, discuss StoneGate Center bond
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Authority met on Monday to appoint their officers for the year, which stayed the same from the previous year. At the meeting, Bedford Mayor Sam Craig discussed a TIF report from July 11, 2022, which outlined the status of the bond taken to construct StoneGate Arts and Education Center.
Longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator James Oswalt passed away
MITCHELL – James Telfer Oswalt Jr. a longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. Oswalt 82, passed away at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Oswalt was a teacher, school administrator, and community volunteer. He earned several degrees from Indiana University...
Obituary: James Telfer Oswalt Jr.
James Telfer Oswalt Jr., 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 18, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Dr. James T. and E. Lucille (Turner) Oswalt. He married Barbara Tirey on March 21, 1998. James was...
Springville Community Academy weekly athletics schedule for week of Feb. 6
SPRINGVILLE – Here is the Springville Community Academy athletics schedule for this upcoming week, beginning Feb. 6.
Housing Authority looking for bidders for a roofing project at Hamilton Apartments
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Housing Authority is looking for qualified bidders for a roofing project at Hamilton Apartments. Bid packets will be available beginning on March 1 and can be picked up at the main office at 1305 K Street in Bedford.
Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet in an executive and regular sessions on Monday, Feb. 13
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in an executive session on Monday, February 13. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room. The executive session will be followed by a regular school board session. That agenda will be released at a later date.
