HB 1422 to create a state Dementia Care Specialist Program passes out of committee as volunteer advocates from across the state speak with legislators
INDIANAPOLIS – Dozens of volunteer advocates from across Indiana attended the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association State Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday – at the same time that the Association’s top priority, House Bill 1422, passed its first hurdle. House Bill 1422, authored by Rep. Gregory...
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – early bird registration open now
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington. The conference is now being held in person and we hope those interested will join officials for the scheduled...
Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet in an executive and regular sessions on Monday, Feb. 13
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in an executive session on Monday, February 13. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room. The executive session will be followed by a regular school board session. That agenda will be released at a later date.
March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce
INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
Indiana 211 Day raises awareness for valuable resources available to Hoosiers
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country in raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers...
Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9
SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) for an executive session and regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the school. Executive Session – 6:00 PM. Regular Meeting – 6:30 PM. Springville Community Academy. 126 Brick Street, Springville, IN 47462.
State of Indiana agencies collect 26,563 cans for community food pantries
INDIANA – The votes are in, and the judges have spoken – so now, here is the moment you’ve been waiting for:. In total, State of Indiana agencies collected an outstanding 26,563 cans for community food pantries. And teams submitted 54 unique Canstructions to the panel of judges, consisting of the Governor’s Office, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, INSPD Director Matthew Brown, and a representative from Second Helpings.
After 12 years, IU’s eText initiative reaches a milestone with $100 million saved
INDIANA – An initiative to offer college textbooks in digital formats for Indiana University courses has saved students significant money and gained wider use and support as professors and students discover the benefits of IU eTexts. University Information Technology Services started IU eTexts 12 years ago by working directly...
Teacher receives surprise $25,000 Milken Educator Award, hailed as ‘Oscars of teaching’
INDIANAPOLIS — Second-grade teacher Brittany Tinkler had an unexpected morning at Perry Township’s Rosa Parks Elementary today when she received a national Milken Educator Award, which includes an unrestricted cash prize of $25,000. Tinkler was honored for her excellence and leadership, both in the classroom and at school...
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team C will meet on Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team C will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Kelly Conference Room 155, of Bloomington City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The...
Partnership will help 30,000 children learn healthy dental hygiene habits
INDIANA – Although it is largely preventable, tooth decay remains the number one chronic childhood disease in the United States. In an effort to educate families about the importance of brushing and flossing daily, America’s ToothFairy has partnered with the Delta Dental Foundation to host Storytime Smiles events at public libraries across Indiana. An additional 20,000 children will also be reached in Michigan and Ohio.
Beech Grove resident arrested for dealing marijuana when returning home from Michigan
STEUBEN CO. – On Monday, February 6th, 2023 shortly before 3 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a silver Honda passenger car for a speeding violation on I-69 in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line. During the course of the traffic stop the...
Obituary: James Telfer Oswalt Jr.
James Telfer Oswalt Jr., 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 18, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Dr. James T. and E. Lucille (Turner) Oswalt. He married Barbara Tirey on March 21, 1998. James was...
Bedford Historic Review Board to meet on Feb. 27
BEDFORD – The Bedford Historic Review Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be hosted at the City Concourse, located at 1402 H St.
Bedford Redevelopment Authority elect officers, discuss StoneGate Center bond
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Authority met on Monday to appoint their officers for the year, which stayed the same from the previous year. At the meeting, Bedford Mayor Sam Craig discussed a TIF report from July 11, 2022, which outlined the status of the bond taken to construct StoneGate Arts and Education Center.
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competes at regionals
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competed this past weekend at regionals, hosted at Bloomington South High School on Sat. Feb. 4. Kling (23-11) qualified to advance after placing in the top-four of the 285 weight class at sectionals the previous weekend, securing two victories at the event. At regionals,...
Hayden Baker wins DNR longest fish award with 56-inch longnose gar
INDIANA – Hayden Baker is the winner in the longest fish award after catching a 56-inch longnose gar caught in Aikman Creek in Daviess County. Indiana’s Fish of the Year program is back and bigger than ever. In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions...
Lawrence County Purdue Extension offering ServSafe Food Manager one day class and exam
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Purdue Extension is offering a ServSafe Food Manager class and examination on March 17. This course will prepare participants to take the Certified Professional Food Manager certification exam. The class will meet at StoneGate Arts & Education Center in Bedford. The class will meet from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the exam at 5 p.m.
Bedford Public Library hosting free digital photography class tomorrow, Feb. 9
BEDFORD – If you’ve ever been interested in pickup up the hobby of photography, a great place to start would be the Bedford Public Library, tomorrow night, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. They will be hosting a free course, teaching attendees the basics of digital photography, cameras and...
