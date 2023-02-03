ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

HB 1422 to create a state Dementia Care Specialist Program passes out of committee as volunteer advocates from across the state speak with legislators

INDIANAPOLIS – Dozens of volunteer advocates from across Indiana attended the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association State Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday – at the same time that the Association’s top priority, House Bill 1422, passed its first hurdle. House Bill 1422, authored by Rep. Gregory...
INDIANA STATE
March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
State of Indiana agencies collect 26,563 cans for community food pantries

INDIANA – The votes are in, and the judges have spoken – so now, here is the moment you’ve been waiting for:. In total, State of Indiana agencies collected an outstanding 26,563 cans for community food pantries. And teams submitted 54 unique Canstructions to the panel of judges, consisting of the Governor’s Office, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, INSPD Director Matthew Brown, and a representative from Second Helpings.
INDIANA STATE
Partnership will help 30,000 children learn healthy dental hygiene habits

INDIANA – Although it is largely preventable, tooth decay remains the number one chronic childhood disease in the United States. In an effort to educate families about the importance of brushing and flossing daily, America’s ToothFairy has partnered with the Delta Dental Foundation to host Storytime Smiles events at public libraries across Indiana. An additional 20,000 children will also be reached in Michigan and Ohio.
INDIANA STATE
Obituary: James Telfer Oswalt Jr.

James Telfer Oswalt Jr., 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 18, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Dr. James T. and E. Lucille (Turner) Oswalt. He married Barbara Tirey on March 21, 1998. James was...
MITCHELL, IN
Bedford Redevelopment Authority elect officers, discuss StoneGate Center bond

BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Authority met on Monday to appoint their officers for the year, which stayed the same from the previous year. At the meeting, Bedford Mayor Sam Craig discussed a TIF report from July 11, 2022, which outlined the status of the bond taken to construct StoneGate Arts and Education Center.
BEDFORD, IN
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competes at regionals

Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competed this past weekend at regionals, hosted at Bloomington South High School on Sat. Feb. 4. Kling (23-11) qualified to advance after placing in the top-four of the 285 weight class at sectionals the previous weekend, securing two victories at the event. At regionals,...
MITCHELL, IN
Lawrence County Purdue Extension offering ServSafe Food Manager one day class and exam

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Purdue Extension is offering a ServSafe Food Manager class and examination on March 17. This course will prepare participants to take the Certified Professional Food Manager certification exam. The class will meet at StoneGate Arts & Education Center in Bedford. The class will meet from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the exam at 5 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

