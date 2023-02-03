Read full article on original website
New commander named for Iowa National Guard
DES MOINES – Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn has been named the 28th adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard. “General Osborn has been an invaluable member of the Iowa National Guard as our state has faced natural disasters, a pandemic, and civil unrest,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Iowans can trust that the Iowa National Guard stands ready and prepared under General Osborn’s proven leadership capabilities. He is a trusted advisor with a wealth of command experience at both home and abroad.”
Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
Bill Expanding Idaho Launch Program Passes House
A bill that would expand the Idaho Launch Program has passed the Idaho House. Local State Representative Dustin Manwaring says the bill expands the existing Idaho Launch Program to high school graduates starting with the Class of 2024. Eligible graduates can get a grant of $8,500 dollars to be used...
Hispanic student journalists launch podcast series
NATCHITOCHES, La. – Northwestern State University's Hispanic Student Journalist Association (HSJA) produced the first of a series of podcasts planned for this semester. Titled, "Latino Living," HSJA student-members are producing the series, which is recorded in the New Media, Journalism and Communications Arts Podcast Studio under the guidance of Assistant Professor Dr. Nick Taylor.
Georgia River network announces summer camp, seven-day paddle
ATHENS -- When June rolls around, do you long for the fun of the summer camp days of your youth? When you drop your child at summer camp, does the kid inside you want to stay with them? If you answered yes to either question, Georgia River Network has teed up an event especially for you and your family.
A new mentality of collaboration in a river district
MANASSA, Colo. — Nathan Coombs, who manages the Conejos River District, used to hold beliefs that more water for conservation meant less for farmers. “I was raised on a production ag farm,” he said. “Water was for crops. That was the only use in my perspective.”. Crisis...
Hawaii medical excise tax affecting patient care, physicians say
(The Center Square) - As Hawaii grapples with a physician shortage, patients struggle to find the care they need, health care officials said. A Hawaii resident diagnosed with breast cancer could not find a physician to treat her, said Dr. Scott Grosskreutz in written testimony to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready to fight
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days,...
Capitol community mourns two veterans of California politics | Dan Walters
Governors, legislators and other political figures cycle through the state Capitol constantly, but behind that constant turnover lies a more or less permanent cadre of men and women who provide vital continuity. Senior bureaucrats and legislative staffers and veteran lobbyists for thousands of interest groups are the custodians of institutional...
Missouri executes Jennings man convicted of killing woman and three children
BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings nearly two decades ago. A state executioner delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:07 p.m., and Taylor was pronounced dead a short...
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter
TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois
(The Center Square) – It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires ongoing...
Indiana Senate approves new tools to reduce tax sale 'churners' in Lake County
The Indiana Senate is supporting Lake County's efforts to reduce the constant churn of tax-delinquent properties. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 49-0 for legislation giving Lake County, and any other similarly situated county, optional new tools for ultimately getting back on the tax rolls at least some of the thousands of parcels repeatedly cycling through its tax sales.
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen
Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse
Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
Push for Illinois child tax credit begins, could face uphill battle
SPRINGFIELD — A group of Democratic lawmakers this week called for creating a state-level child tax credit that would give low- and middle income families up to $700 per child each year in tax relief. But whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker includes such a plan in his budget proposal, scheduled...
Indiana House OKs plan for residential infrastructure revolving loan fund
The state of Indiana may establish a revolving loan fund to help local units of government pay the costs of specified infrastructure projects and potentially reduce the price of single- and multi-family housing in the Hoosier State. State representatives voted 91-5 Tuesday for House Bill 1005 creating the Residential Housing...
Lawsuit over MoDOT pay plan could put roadblock into Missouri governor’s plan for I-70
Some or all of the $859 million Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend on Interstate 70 improvements could become hostage to legislative pressure on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to drop a lawsuit over how much it pays employees. Filed in late 2021, the litigation in Cole County seeks...
Madigan ally doesn't want jury to hear about 'rape in Champaign' email
(The Center Square) – An ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan doesn't want a jury to hear about a 2012 email he sent that mentioned an alleged rape in Champaign and fraudulent payroll practices. Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and close confidante of Madigan,...
