wbiw.com
March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce
INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech offering Society for Human Resource Management course
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a 12-week Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 20 and will be held Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students can attend the class via Zoom or in person at Ivy Tech Bloomington.
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9
SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) for an executive session and regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the school. Executive Session – 6:00 PM. Regular Meeting – 6:30 PM. Springville Community Academy. 126 Brick Street, Springville, IN 47462.
wbiw.com
Orleans Chamber of Commerce is accepting theme suggestions for the 2023 Dogwood Festival
ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is still accepting general theme suggestions for the upcoming 2023 Dogwood Festival. This year’s festival will be on April 22-29. The individual submitting the winning theme will receive a $100 cash prize, a T-shirt with this year’s festival artwork/theme on it, and a write-up in The Orleans Progress Examiner and WBIW.com.
wbiw.com
Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale
BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
wbiw.com
Multiple vendors set to take part in upcoming Women’s Expo on March 4
BEDFORD – In anticipation of the Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5 and WBIW 1340, multiple vendors will be on-site for the event on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
wbiw.com
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra hosts 2023 Community Health Network Discovery Concerts beginning Feb. 8
INDIANAPOLIS — A full schedule of Community Health Network Discovery Concerts returns to the Hilbert Circle Theatre featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra this spring. The 2023 series, titled Mind, Body, and Soul, will explore the theme of health and wellness. Discovery Concerts, which provide a unique way for students...
wbiw.com
Mitchell’s scheduled roadblock fundraisers for 2023
MITCHELL – During the February meeting of the Mitchell City Council, which was Monday evening, Clerk Mark Bryant advised members that a list of roadblock fundraisers set to take place in the city over the following months had been put together. That list includes many organizations that have held...
wbiw.com
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
wbiw.com
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – early bird registration open now
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington. The conference is now being held in person and we hope those interested will join officials for the scheduled...
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B will meet on Wednesday, February 8. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Allison Conference Room 225, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee will...
wbiw.com
500 pounds of food donated to Second Helpings
PLAINFIELD –Warden Delana Gardner was pleased to announce that Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), donated over 500 pounds of food to “Second Helpings”. All state agencies were invited to participate in an event called “CANstruction” which was held in mid-January. Participating teams of state employees-built structures of their choice entirely from cans of donated food that were collected at their site.
wbiw.com
Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet in an executive and regular sessions on Monday, Feb. 13
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in an executive session on Monday, February 13. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room. The executive session will be followed by a regular school board session. That agenda will be released at a later date.
wbiw.com
Local robotics teams to compete at Crane Westgate Academy on Feb. 11
ODON – On February 11, several FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams from Lawrence and surrounding counties will compete at Crane’s Westgate Academy for a chance to compete at the State Championship at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds on February 25. There will be a total of 18 teams in...
wbiw.com
After 12 years, IU’s eText initiative reaches a milestone with $100 million saved
INDIANA – An initiative to offer college textbooks in digital formats for Indiana University courses has saved students significant money and gained wider use and support as professors and students discover the benefits of IU eTexts. University Information Technology Services started IU eTexts 12 years ago by working directly...
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Authority elect officers, discuss StoneGate Center bond
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Authority met on Monday to appoint their officers for the year, which stayed the same from the previous year. At the meeting, Bedford Mayor Sam Craig discussed a TIF report from July 11, 2022, which outlined the status of the bond taken to construct StoneGate Arts and Education Center.
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Council approves use of ARPA funds for Flynn Subdivision project
MITCHELL – During Monday night’s Mitchell City Council meeting, members approved the use the majority of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide water and sewer for the Flynn Subdivision project. The motion approved the use of $300,000 of the city’s remaining ARPA funds...
wbiw.com
Partnership will help 30,000 children learn healthy dental hygiene habits
INDIANA – Although it is largely preventable, tooth decay remains the number one chronic childhood disease in the United States. In an effort to educate families about the importance of brushing and flossing daily, America’s ToothFairy has partnered with the Delta Dental Foundation to host Storytime Smiles events at public libraries across Indiana. An additional 20,000 children will also be reached in Michigan and Ohio.
wbiw.com
Bedford’s Jeff Day to perform at Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington Feb. 18
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford native and musician Jeff Day will take the stage Feb. 18 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington for “An Evening with Jeff Day,” a concert in which he will perform both acoustic rock covers and original works. Day is originally from Bedford and is...
wbiw.com
Housing Authority looking for bidders for a roofing project at Hamilton Apartments
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Housing Authority is looking for qualified bidders for a roofing project at Hamilton Apartments. Bid packets will be available beginning on March 1 and can be picked up at the main office at 1305 K Street in Bedford.
