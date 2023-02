Vincent Rex Isted, 72, of Bay Saint Louis, MS, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2023 in Texarkana, Texas. Vincent was born on September 8, 1950 to Charles V. and Geneva N. (Miller) Isted in Los Angeles, CA. After being graduated from Golden High School in Golden Colorado, he joined the Navy Reserve, and then the Navy. He served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1972. Vincent was the recipient of two Bronze Stars.

