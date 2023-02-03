Read full article on original website
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
97 Years Old Orlando's Historic Venue Hosted Several Events And Stars Including Elvis Presley
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 Nights
Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?
Bay News 9
SeaWorld Orlando annual pass offer includes Aquatica add-on for free
ORLANDO, Fla. — For a limited time, SeaWorld is offering a two-for-one deal on annual passes for two of its theme parks. From Jan. 30 to Feb. 20, guests who buy a SeaWorld annual pass will get an Aquatica Orlando annual pass for free. Annual passes start at $168 for admission to both parks for 12 months with blockout dates, or $219 for unlimited admission with no blockout dates for 12 months.
Just Salad Expands to Orlando with 2 New Store Openings in Winter Park and Winter Garden
The brand serves accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh ingredients
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
click orlando
Operator of Cholo Dogs is slinging Mexican-inspired ‘weens’ all across Orlando
Jordan Eichenblatt will tell you that he is not the owner of Cholo Dogs. He credits the business to Franco Furtero. “We (Eichenblatt and his business partner Chris Delahoz) went on a trip to Mexico for one of our clients, and we came across this hotdog cart,” Eichenblatt said. “And he had the hot dogs, we’re talking to him, and he said he’s moving to Orlando. We’re like, ‘We’re from Orlando.’ His name is Franco. We became friends, and he said, ‘Why don’t you guys operate this for me?’”
click orlando
Kitten rescued in Daytona Beach after being stranded in tree for 3 days
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A kitten stranded for three days in a tree was rescued by Daytona Beach fire crews, according to the fire department. In a post on Tuesday, the fire department announced that crews were able to remove the kitten. [TRENDING: Woman’s body found after man shoots...
Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama
Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
click orlando
🐾 Paw Pilots bring comfort to stressed travelers at Orlando airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether it’s just the hustle and bustle of a busy airport, a delay or cancellation of a flight, traveling can be downright stressful. That’s where Woody, the 6-year-old Basset Hound, comes waddling in. You can kiss, cuddle and pet her. Whatever the reason. “Some...
orlandoweekly.com
Spanish resort-style 'Hacienda del Sol,' with 50,000-gallon pool, caretaker residence and guest cottage, is for sale just outside of Orlando
A Spanish resort-style home fit for a life of luxury is now for sale just outside of Orlando. "Hacienda del Sol" is located at 205 Hacienda Drive in Merritt Island, with picturesque views overlooking the Indian River and plenty of amenities on property. The estate includes the 14,755-square-foot main residence,...
click orlando
Universal Orlando looking to hire 2,500 new team members
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that it’s looking to hire 2,500 new team members across its resort. The theme park said positions are available in areas, including custodial, parking and transportation, food and beverage, lifeguards, security, paramedics, entrance operations, call center and more. Universal Orlando said...
click orlando
Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials. According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.
click orlando
Orange County breaks December tourist tax record with $31.2M
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tourist Development Tax collections in Orange County were the highest collected on record for the month of December. The Orange County comptroller announced Tuesday that the county collected $31,225,200 in December 2022 in taxes collected from hotels and other lodgings. It’s a 10.2% increase from December 2021. It’s also about $300,000 more than the county collected in the previous month.
insideuniversal.net
Me Ship, The Olive closed for refurbishment until March 2023
Universal Orlando has closed Me Ship, The Olive at Islands of Adventure for refurbishment. The attraction will be closed from February 3, 2023, until March 10, 2023. Please keep in mind that these dates can change. Universal usually schedules maintenance for its water attractions during the colder months, especially as...
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
Cocktail Bar and Upscale Eatery to Debut in Sanford
“The decor will be new-age, contemporary, art deco and we are going to focus on craft cocktails, beers, and an actual food menu—light bites for hanging out, like tapas, and a limited menu of main entrees.”
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
piratesandprincesses.net
Cursed Coconut Club Opens at Universal CityWalk Orlando (Plus a Word of Warning)
Mardi Gras season arrived at Universal Orlando on Feb. 4. The nighttime Mardi Gras parade began happening at Universal Studios Florida. Mardi Gras food and beverage sales hit high gear at the seasonal food and beverage tents. This year marks the first time Universal Orlando designed a Mardi Gras re-theme of the Red Coconut Club in CityWalk. The Cursed Coconut Club fits the pattern of creating a Tribute Store-like bar. However, this location presents some challenges for people wanting to enjoy this bar.
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?
FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
WATCH: UPS tractor-trailer crashes on side, blocks busy roadway in Orlando
Crews are working to clear a crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer that overturned early Tuesday in Orlando.
