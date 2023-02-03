Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
Andrew and Tristan Tate forced to stay in hellhole jail after judge rejects moaning appeal for freedom
THE disgraced Tate brothers will remain behind bars in a hellhole Romanian jail after a judge rejected their appeal to be released. Andrew and Tristan have been held since December 29 as part of a probe into human trafficking, rape, and organised crime. The pair are accused of luring women...
BBC
Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Woman left furious after neighbour painted their own side of the fence without telling her
A woman has apparently been left fuming after she discovered that her neighbour had painted their own side of the garden fence... The anonymous woman, who took to Mumsnet to air her grievances, said that this is a serial offence on the part of this particular neighbour. Not too surprisingly,...
A former worker at a megachurch claimed that the poor and disabled were shoved to the sidelines
A megachurch is a large, non-denominational Christian church that typically attracts thousands of worshippers per week. These types of churches may have a weekly attendance of 2000 or more people.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a ten-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection, police said, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being sought by...
When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval
After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Police find elaborate underground bunker in Adelaide allegedly used to grow cannabis
Two men have been arrested after police uncovered an elaborate underground bunker allegedly used to grow cannabis in Adelaide’s south. Officers attended a semi-rural property in the suburb of Coromandel East on Monday where they discovered the bunker’s entrance. Once inside, police allege they uncovered a large amount...
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Farmer Who Appeared in Documentary About Farming Killed By His Own Cow
In a tragic albeit ironic accident, a farmer who appeared in a documentary about farming was killed by his own cow. Now, the man’s death, who starred in a BBC documentary known as This Farming Life about the challenges of farming in Scotland, is being investigated by authorities. According...
16 year old refuses to move out at the request of her mother's boyfriend
When you get to a certain age, you have to start thinking about moving away from home. However, until you are fully an adult, it sometimes is just not in the cards to move out yet.
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
AOL Corp
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports. Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during...
The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf
A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Comments / 2