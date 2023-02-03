ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
The Independent

Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist

The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house

Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a ten-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection, police said, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being sought by...
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Ricky

The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf

A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
BBC

The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls

Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...

