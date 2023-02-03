Gameday: Can Suns Get Back on Track in Boston?

The Phoenix Suns begin a daunting five-game road trip as the Boston Celtics play host tonight.

Who: Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

When: Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 pm MST

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Spread (via SI Sportsbook ): Celtics -9.5

The Phoenix Suns had their winning ways snapped on Wednesday by the Atlanta Hawks, and now they look to get back on track against a Boston Celtics team that's considered one of the best in the league at the moment.

Boston's 37-15 record has them two games over the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the Eastern Conference at the moment. Their 118.3 points per game is second to Sacramento and their point differential of +6.1 tops the NBA. The Celtics also rank No. 4 in blocks per night with 5.4.

The Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum, who is fourth in league scoring with 31.1 points per night. He's led Boston in scoring their last eight-of-ten games and has dropped 30+ the last four nights.

His partner in crime Jaylen Brown isn't too far behind in the scoring department with 27 points averaged per game. Tatum (starter) and Brown (reserve) both made the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

The Celtics hope to sweep the season series after previously defeating Phoenix 125-98 in a game where the Suns were led by Josh Okogie in scoring with 28.

Phoenix hopes things will be different this time around, though Cam Johnson's presence on Friday will negate Devin Booker's previous spot in the last matchup. Booker is healing a groin injury and is reportedly expected to make a return on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Cam Payne and Landry Shamet (both with foot injuries) won't play in Boston, either.

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (knee) and Marcus Smart (ankle) won't play.

The Suns previously won their last six-of-seven before Atlanta stopped their winning streak. It might not be possible for Phoenix to stoop lower than their 14.3% three-point shooting on Wednesday, but you never know in the NBA.

Sitting with a 27-26 record in the West, Phoenix is 9.5 games back from first. Seeds 4-8 are all within one game of each other, so the upcoming five-game road trip will be crucial for the Suns to return to winning sooner rather than later.

The Celtics are as tough of a draw as they come.