Derek Carr brutally roasted as NFL fans dub Pro Bowl skills performance ‘best of his career’

DEREK Carr put on a stunning show at the Pro Bowl - and let his team know about it.

The NFL quarterback starred for the AFC in the Skills Showdown on Thursday night.

Derek Carr put in a sensational performance in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Credit: Reuters

The Pro Bowl festivities began Thursday night in Las Vegas Credit: Reuters

And he had a cheeky dig at his team the Las Vegas Raiders after his strong showing in their practice facility.

Carr scored 31 points in the "Precision Passing" competition - the most of all six competitors.

And he was asked by ESPN reporter Ryan Clark about whether he's ever been "that hot" in the Raiders' facility.

Carr responded: "Not that hot - that's probably why I'm going somewhere else."

His comments came after being benched by the Raiders for the final two weeks of the season.

He is set to be traded to a new team in the off-season after posting an official goodbye last month.

And fans also roasted the quarterback after his epic performance on Thursday night.

One tweeted: "Raising his trading value for the Raiders. Super nice dude!"

Another said: "Biggest win of his career so far."

And one more wrote: "Put some rushers there and see if he’s that accurate. He did have 14 int’s this year!"

The new-look Pro Bowl began Thursday night with the first half of the Skills Showdown.

Peyton Manning's AFC team took a 9-3 lead over Eli Manning's NFC after four challenges.

Four more games will follow on Sunday before flag football showdowns.