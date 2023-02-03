Derek Carr brutally roasted as NFL fans dub Pro Bowl skills performance ‘best of his career’
DEREK Carr put on a stunning show at the Pro Bowl - and let his team know about it.
The NFL quarterback starred for the AFC in the Skills Showdown on Thursday night.
And he had a cheeky dig at his team the Las Vegas Raiders after his strong showing in their practice facility.
Carr scored 31 points in the "Precision Passing" competition - the most of all six competitors.
And he was asked by ESPN reporter Ryan Clark about whether he's ever been "that hot" in the Raiders' facility.
Carr responded: "Not that hot - that's probably why I'm going somewhere else."
His comments came after being benched by the Raiders for the final two weeks of the season.
He is set to be traded to a new team in the off-season after posting an official goodbye last month.
And fans also roasted the quarterback after his epic performance on Thursday night.
One tweeted: "Raising his trading value for the Raiders. Super nice dude!"
Another said: "Biggest win of his career so far."
And one more wrote: "Put some rushers there and see if he’s that accurate. He did have 14 int’s this year!"
The new-look Pro Bowl began Thursday night with the first half of the Skills Showdown.
Peyton Manning's AFC team took a 9-3 lead over Eli Manning's NFC after four challenges.
Four more games will follow on Sunday before flag football showdowns.
