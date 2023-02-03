Read full article on original website
Related
Travel agent who pretended to family and customers she had cancer jailed
A travel agent who pretended to family and customers that she had cancer as part of a £2.6m con has been jailed for nine years.Married mother-of-two Lyne Barlow, 39, formerly of Stanley, County Durham, sold holidays around the world for too-good-to-be-true prices, conning more than 1,400 victims before her business crashed in September 2020.She even stole £520,000 from her own mother, Susan Colman – following the death of her father in 2015 – after stealing her financial identity, raiding her bank account and covering her tracks by diverting her 64-year-old mother’s mail.And to deflect blame when customers complained, she pretended...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison
London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims
Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
Woman awarded $1m after gas station worker told her: ‘I don’t serve Black people’
A 63-year-old woman awarded $1 million by an Oregon jury after a gas station attendant refused her service because she was Black feels “vindicated,” her lawyer said on Saturday.Rose Wakefield, of Portland, sued Jacksons Food Stores after stopping at one of the company’s locations in March 2020 in Beaverton, where she continued to wait for service while an attendant pumped gas for white customers who’d arrived after her. (Oregon and New Jersey are the only two states in which it is illegal in most areas for drivers to pump their own gas.)After complaining and being helped by another attendant, she...
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
A Man Hides His $30 Million Lottery Prize From His Wife and Child to Prevent Them From “Becoming Lazy.”
The winner of a $30.1 million jackpot in China's welfare lottery says he won't tell his family about the windfall out of concern that they'll become too spoiled. As reported by the local press, Mr. Li was the winner of 219.4 million yuan from the Guangxi Welfare Lottery on October 20.
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson facing public Parole Board hearing next month
Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public parole hearing next month when he makes his latest bid for freedom.The Parole Board has confirmed the latest case review of one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, to decide whether he should remain behind bars, will take place on Monday, March 6 and continue on Wednesday, March 8.An application by Bronson’s lawyers to request the hearing takes place in public was granted last year.Dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders, Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 after the artist Salvador Dali, has been in prison for much of the...
Aaron Carter’s Credit Card Debt Exposed In Court, Late Singer Owed Thousands Before He Tragically Died
Aaron Carter’s estate has been hit with a creditor’s claim by Wells Fargo Bank over credit card debt the late singer owed before he died, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wells Fargo said Aaron had a credit card balance of $2,887.51 that remains unpaid. The claim comes days after Aaron’s estate and his fiancée Melanie Martin were hit with a lawsuit by a biohazard cleanup company. The company, Sterile Pros, LLC, said they performed work on Aaron’s Lancaster, California home last year. The company said they are owed $33k for their work. According to The...
Siblings from Georgia who claim to be members of British royal family lose fight for UK citizenship
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets
An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
Seven warning signs of a dog attack everyone should know
A four-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a dog in Milton Keynes.Emergency services rushed to a home in the city’s Netherfield area on Tuesday after reports that a dog had attacked a child in the back garden of the property.Thames Valley Police said it was quickly confirmed that the child had died at the scene. The dog has been euthanised and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to the force.“This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog,” said...
Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
Struggling pig kills butcher at slaughterhouse in Hong Kong
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city's police said.
Italian police find suspected ‘secret bunker’ of captured mafia boss
Italian military police have found a possible secret bunker suspected of being used by Matteo Messina Denaro, the “last godfather” of the Sicilian mafia who was arrested on Monday after 30 years on the run. The entrance to the bunker was concealed in a closet full of clothes...
Comments / 0