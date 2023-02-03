ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Park could attract employees, provide recreation

When Stoughton Trailers builds its new corporate headquarters on 182 acres at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B, it’s intended to include a community park that could have quite a number of different amenities. Much of that will be up to the public-community groups and businesses that the company is trying to partner with, along with the city, which would likely need to provide tax incremental financing.
Cindy and Dan McGlynn are this year’s Syttende Mai royalty

Since 1969, Stoughton's Syttende Mai festival has elected a 'Festival King and Queen,' who serve as event ambassadors. These "royal" ambassadors can be nominated by anyone in the community, based on community service and commitment to sharing their pride for the city's Norwegian heritage with Stoughton residents and visitors. And during the annual weekend of ceremonies in May, The king and queen visit the Capitol in Madison to declare Stoughton's Syttende Mai Festival weekend a statewide celebration.
Stoughton Trailers moving down the road

Considering how far most Stoughton Trailers travel, this move will be just a hop, skip and a jump. The company announced plans this week to move from their home office since 1961 on 416 S. Academy Street to a new, state-of-the art corporate headquarters on 182 acres of company land at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B; possibly by the end of next year.
Opera House kicks off spring season Feb. 9

If you can’t find a show you’d like this season, don’t blame the Stoughton Opera House. With 50 shows scheduled from Feb. 9 through June 17, it’s going to be busy over at 381 E. Main St. as the opera house’s 2023 spring season is just around the corner.
Boys hockey: Stoughton sweeps season series with DeForest, earns No. 8 seed

After the Stoughton boys hockey team split a pair of Badger East Conference games, the Vikings received a No. 8 seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament. Stoughton will take on top-seeded Saint Mary’s Springs on either Thursday, Feb 16 or Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., according to the WIAA’s Division 2 bracket.
