When Stoughton Trailers builds its new corporate headquarters on 182 acres at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B, it’s intended to include a community park that could have quite a number of different amenities. Much of that will be up to the public-community groups and businesses that the company is trying to partner with, along with the city, which would likely need to provide tax incremental financing.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO