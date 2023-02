Moses Hall today became the fifth building in University of California, Berkeley, history to lose its name because of the racist views of its namesake. In a Dec. 5, 2022, letter to UC President Michael Drake requesting the unnaming of the hall that honored Bernard Moses, a prominent faculty member from 1875 to 1911, Chancellor Carol Christ wrote that “removing the Moses name from our campus — and acknowledging our historical ties to Bernard Moses — will help Berkeley recognize a challenging part of history while better supporting the diversity of today’s academic community.”

BERKELEY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO