ERCOT provides new extended forecast of grid conditions

As part of continued efforts to increase transparency into grid operations, ERCOT announced on Friday a new 6-Day Forecast on the Supply and Demand dashboard that will provide Texans with an extended view of upcoming grid conditions.

“Like an extended weather forecast, the new 6-Day Forecast dashboard provides an indication of future conditions on the grid for 6 days beyond the current operating day,” Dan Woodfin, ERCOT Vice President of System Operations, stated in the press release. “While the Supply and Demand forecasts may change, as weather forecasts do, the dashboard provides a general “heads-up” on the Supply/Demand trends based on currently known information.”

The Supply and Demand dashboard displays ERCOT system’s current power supply (capacity) and demand using Real-Time data, as well as projected power supply (capacity) and demand from hourly forecasts and other best-available sources.

The 6-Day Forecast Supply and Demand dashboard is accessible from the Grid and Market Conditions page at tinyurl.com/2h656rtr.