Branson high baseball hosting youth clinics
Youth baseball players in Branson have the opportunity to gain specialized coaching at a free event hosted by Branson high school baseball. BHS players and coaches will be hosting Youth Baseball Clinics through early March providing players from 7 to 12 years old the chance to learn the basics of the game or work to improve their skills.
Hollister High School announces 2nd quarter A/B Honor Roll
Hollister High School recently announced students who earned A Honor Roll and B Honor Roll recognition for the 2nd quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. To make the honor roll, students must have all A’s for placement on the A Honor Roll and no grades lower than a B for placement on the B Honor Roll.
Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation
Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
Cedar Ridge offering preschool tours
Parents and guardians of preschool aged children will have the opportunity to tour the Cedar Ridge Primary Preschool. Two tours are being provided by Branson Public Schools: Feb. 16, and March 20, to give parents or guardians a chance to meet teachers, support staff, and administrators. They will also see the school’s facilities and learn about programs.
‘Mamma Mia!’: BHS Theatre winter musical production opens this week
This week more than 50 Branson students will take to the stage as the Branson High School Theatre Department opens their winter musical production of “Mamma Mia.”. The musical will feature a total of four showtimes, starting with 7 p.m. performances on Thursday Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10, as well as 2 and 7 p.m. performances on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Taney County Auditor presents 2023 budget
The 2023 Taney County budget was recently presented during a weekly commission meeting in Forsyth. Taney County Auditor David Clark presented the budget on Monday, Jan. 30, in the Commission Hearing Room. According to Clark, the budget was prepared on an actual cash-based balance, with estimated revenues based on expenditures from previous years, as well as other relevant information.
Mary Poppins opens this weekend at Historic Owen Theatre
The community is invited to take part in a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure, as the Branson Regional Arts Council production of Mary Poppins-The Broadway Musical takes to the stage at the Historic Owen Theatre. Opening on Thursday, Feb. 9, the BRAC will host 15 performances of the Broadway musical, which is...
Tourism Tax revenue will set record in 2022
Branson is set to have record tourism tax revenue for 2022 according to a report from the Tourism Community Enhancement District. According to documents provided to the Branson Tri-Lakes News, revenue reports for November show tourism tax revenue for 2022 has already surpassed the record setting amount for 2021. “It’s...
