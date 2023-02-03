Read full article on original website
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Cedar Ridge offering preschool tours
Parents and guardians of preschool aged children will have the opportunity to tour the Cedar Ridge Primary Preschool. Two tours are being provided by Branson Public Schools: Feb. 16, and March 20, to give parents or guardians a chance to meet teachers, support staff, and administrators. They will also see the school’s facilities and learn about programs.
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation
Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KYTV
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County. The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars...
bransontrilakesnews.com
‘Mamma Mia!’: BHS Theatre winter musical production opens this week
This week more than 50 Branson students will take to the stage as the Branson High School Theatre Department opens their winter musical production of “Mamma Mia.”. The musical will feature a total of four showtimes, starting with 7 p.m. performances on Thursday Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10, as well as 2 and 7 p.m. performances on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Missouri château one of the largest homes in America
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part.
Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3: Jan. 30 Burger King, 3009 S. Campbell Ave. Seoul Oriental Market, 3165 S. Campbell Ave. Jan. 31 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave. Greene County Damaged Freight & Food Sales […]
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Auditor presents 2023 budget
The 2023 Taney County budget was recently presented during a weekly commission meeting in Forsyth. Taney County Auditor David Clark presented the budget on Monday, Jan. 30, in the Commission Hearing Room. According to Clark, the budget was prepared on an actual cash-based balance, with estimated revenues based on expenditures from previous years, as well as other relevant information.
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
Man arrested after Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
ksmu.org
Syphilis infections are spiking in the Ozarks. Health experts urge testing for all ages.
While COVID-19 took our attention over the last three years, other diseases were quietly spreading in the Ozarks. One of them is syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection that’s seen a spike in cases in southwest Missouri. In Missouri, cases of syphilis more than doubled from 2015 to 2021. But...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Tourism Tax revenue will set record in 2022
Branson is set to have record tourism tax revenue for 2022 according to a report from the Tourism Community Enhancement District. According to documents provided to the Branson Tri-Lakes News, revenue reports for November show tourism tax revenue for 2022 has already surpassed the record setting amount for 2021. “It’s...
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck Image ICY INTERSTATE — The exit off Interstate 30 to Cumby was covered with ice and made travel slow during the recent ice storm that struck the area. Photo courtesy Juan Ortiz Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Sat,...
KYTV
Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
KYTV
Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
Comments / 0