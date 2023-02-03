Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt
Microsoft reported that a “full restoration” of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products. Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had “applied mitigation throughout the affected...
Idaho8.com
Microsoft unveils revamped Bing search engine using AI technology more powerful than ChatGPT
Microsoft on Tuesday announced a revamp of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser powered by artificial intelligence, weeks after it confirmed plans to invest billions in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. With the updates, Bing will not only provide a list of search results, but will also answer...
Idaho8.com
Global ransomware campaign has US and European officials on alert
A new global ransomware campaign has hit at least 3,800 victims, including hundreds in the US, according to crowdsourced data reviewed by CNN, prompting warnings from European and US cybersecurity officials. Only four of those victims, however, have paid ransoms so far, according to “Ransomwhere,” a platform built by cybersecurity...
Comments / 0