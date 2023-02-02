ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglass, KS

Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it

This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Mild Monday before cooler and damp changes

If you enjoyed the weekend then you will enjoy the start of the new week too. Most of us will be mild again with afternoon highs reaching the 50s and 60s. This will come at the price of a strong breeze. Northwest Kansas will begin to turn cooler as our...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler County Outfitters

If you’ve visited 324 State Street in Augusta in your lifetime, you may know the building as home to Quality Craft, a general store that was run by Charles Ilsley who passed away in 2020. While the business was permanently closed, the building and all of its contents was purchased in May 2021 by husband-wife duo Bryce and Lori Cook. The pair now operate what’s known as Butler County Outfitters. You may know them by the chalk board they decorate outside of the building. It’s often updated with current events happening around Augusta, a shout out to another local business or an inspirational quote.
AUGUSTA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
WICHITA, KS

