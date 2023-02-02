Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it
This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
wichitabyeb.com
Forge ICT, a working man’s chophouse, is headed to the District Taqueria space
Following the closure of District Taqueria late last year, a new restaurant is scheduled to open this March at the 917 E. Douglas space in downtown Wichita. Forge ICT will be a “Working man’s chophouse” according to owner, Dave Jewett. In a message from Jewett, he noted...
wichitabyeb.com
One of the best pop-ups, Everything & the Bagel Bread Co., will close at the end of the month
If you’ve ever been to one of the Farm and Art markets downtown or various other pop-ups, perhaps you’ve met Lea & James Himes at their wonderful pop-up Everything & The Bagel Bread Co. Started in 2019, their mission was to provide Wichita with a unique and amazing...
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
KAKE TV
A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
KSN.com
Mild Monday before cooler and damp changes
If you enjoyed the weekend then you will enjoy the start of the new week too. Most of us will be mild again with afternoon highs reaching the 50s and 60s. This will come at the price of a strong breeze. Northwest Kansas will begin to turn cooler as our...
Celeste Racette, founder of Save Century II, enters race for Wichita mayor
Racette promised supporters gathered for her announcement that she would be a watchdog of city finances.
Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
KWCH.com
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
BURRTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Genevieve Bachman and her family are on the long road to recovery after their home went up in flames in Burrton, Kansas. “I’m just watching everything that I own just go up in smoke,” Bachman said. “Its not like you can run in there and save it you know.”
Owner of closed Wichita dealership no longer allowed to operate in Kansas
A $45.094.72 default judgement was entered against a Wichita area used car dealership and its owner for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County Outfitters
If you’ve visited 324 State Street in Augusta in your lifetime, you may know the building as home to Quality Craft, a general store that was run by Charles Ilsley who passed away in 2020. While the business was permanently closed, the building and all of its contents was purchased in May 2021 by husband-wife duo Bryce and Lori Cook. The pair now operate what’s known as Butler County Outfitters. You may know them by the chalk board they decorate outside of the building. It’s often updated with current events happening around Augusta, a shout out to another local business or an inspirational quote.
KAKE TV
Laura Kelly announces Integra Technologies expansion, will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Kelly has announced that Integra Technologies will be opening an expansion in Wichita. The semiconductor manufacturing plant will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita. Kelly called the expansion the "second biggest economic development in Kansas history." “Kansas is stepping up to help resolve a national...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
February’s full moon should shine ‘very brightly.’ Here’s when to see it in Wichita
The next full moon will be the farthest micromoon of 2023. Here’s when to see it, plus why it’s expected to shine brightly.
KAKE TV
Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight
Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
City of Wichita rolls out system for residents to receive boil water advisory alerts
The City of Wichita is rolling out a better way for residents can find out if there is a boil water advisory in the area.
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
Program helps Kansans restore driver’s licenses
Some Kansans could be back on the road soon after a new program launched in Wichita this year.
