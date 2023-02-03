Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball questions before undefeated showdown vs No. 2 LSU
COLUMBIA — After an 81-77 win at No. 4 UConn last week, South Carolina women's basketball has a quick turnaround for another key matchup against No. 2 LSU. The Gamecocks (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and the Tigers (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I basketball, and they will play Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) at Colonial Life Arena for the No. 1 spot in the SEC. South Carolina holds the longest active winning streak in the country at 29 games, and they have won 38 straight at home.
LSU women's basketball score at Texas A&M: Live updates
The last time No. 3 LSU women's basketball faced a Southeastern Conference opponent for the second time this season, Arkansas gave it a run for its money. What will Texas A&M have in store for Kim Mulkey and her undefeated Tigers (22-0, 10-0) inside Reed Arena on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN2)?
How Deion Sanders, Colorado football earned 'hard' commitment from LCA's Ju'Juan Johnson
Ju'Juan Johnson's love for his home state knows no bounds, and on his visit to Deion Sanders' Colorado football program a couple of weekends ago, he made it known. "I told the coaches from Colorado it was going to be hard to get me from (Louisiana) because I love this place," Johnson said. "But my relationship with Coach Prime and his foundation, it won me over honestly."
Making the case for LSU football's Jayden Daniels as a strong 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate
BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly took a risk last spring when he decided to bring in Arizona State quarterback transfer Jayden Daniels from the portal. The Tigers already had three scholarship quarterbacks: Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard. Brennan had SEC starting experience. Nussmeier had a talented arm and could start in 2023 with Brennan gone. Howard was a top-40 freshman signee who could eventually push Nussmeier.
ESPN's Dick Vitale: LSU should honor Sue Gunter but not change Dale Brown Court name
BATON ROUGE - ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale clarified his thoughts on LSU potentially altering the name of its basketball court – Dale Brown Court – to include former women's basketball coach Sue Gunter on Sunday. Vitale tweeted on Friday that he believes it is "absurd" Louisiana...
Ascension Parish football players named finalists for Warrick Dunn Award
AK Burrell of Dutchtown High School and Calvin Delone of Ascension Catholic High School were among the finalists for the annual Warrick Dunn Award presented by Baton Rouge television station WAFB. The 16th annual award was presented Feb. 6 to Lutcher quarterback D'Wayne Winfield as the 2022 WAFB Sportsline Player...
Boys hoop squads head into final regular season games
WCHS (20-9) faces one more district foe when they tangle with Ascension Christian (13-13) at home Feb. 14. The Bulldogs face a potentially tough challenge in non-district fare when they host 4A foe St. Michael the Archangel (21-7) on Feb. 16. Plaquemine also has its eyes on a home berth...
Louisiana has highest average combined sales tax rate in the nation, Tax Foundation reports
Louisiana placed first in the United States with the highest average combined state and local sales tax rates for 2023, according to the Tax Foundation, as parts of Ascension Parish reach near or exceed 10 percent combined rates. The top five rates were Louisiana (9.550 percent), Tennessee (9.548 percent), Arkansas...
Louisiana Poet Laureate coming to Ascension Parish Library for reading
Meet Louisiana’s Poet Laureate, Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy, at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown. Saloy will present a poetry reading to celebrate Creole culture. She writes on the significance of the Black Beat poets, especially Bob Kaufman; on the African American toasting tradition; Black talk; and on keeping Creole alive today. Her poems document and celebrate Creole culture in New Orleans, food, language, music and more. She’s written about sidewalk songs, jump-rope rhymes and hand-clap games.
GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway
Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
St. Theresa Middle School student to compete for state Catholic Student of the Year
Jack Rodrigue, a fifth-grader at St. Theresa Middle School in Gonzales, has been selected to represent the Diocese of Baton Rouge to compete at the state Catholic School Student of the Year level. He is an active member in the St. Theresa Middle Robotics Club. This school year, his team...
