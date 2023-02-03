ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA’s Ginger Zee is ‘blocked’ by fakers after viewers point out worrying trend

By Jacob Willeford
 5 days ago
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee has seemingly been blocked by some accounts on Twitter as fans are worried about her social media presence.

On Twitter, several fake accounts have allegedly been created to impersonate Ginger.

GMA's Ginger Zee (pictured) was unable to see an account that impersonated her on Twitter Credit: Getty

One of these was caught by a fan, who tagged Ginger's real Twitter page, which has the iconic blue check mark next to the handle.

"@Ginger_Zee another fake account… Blocked & reported," the user wrote in the post.

They also attached a screenshot of the fake account, which had a picture of Ginger as the profile image and the background portrait as one of her children, which must have been unsettling for the GMA star.

The fake account also copied the real Ginger's biography nearly word for word:

"Chief Meteorologist & managing editor of the climate unit at ABC News; #NotAWeatherGirl; author Natural Disaster & Chasing Helicity; host 'Hearts of Heroes.'"

Ginger also replied back to the post about the fake page.

Interestingly, she claimed that she was unable to see the phony account.

"I must be blocked from them as I can't find it..." Ginger wrote.

However, according to Twitter's official blocking procedures, it may be more likely that the account was deleted, either by the user or by Twitter staff.

If the fake account did block Ginger, she would've been able to find the page still, but it would have informed her that she was blocked — and she would have been unable to see the user's content.

"If you visit the profile of an account that has blocked your account, you will see a message alerting you of the block," reads Twitter's Help Center.

This would seemingly mean that the fake account may have disappeared altogether, for a variety of reasons.

It's possible the user saw that they were outed by a fan and quickly gave up their pursuit of pretending to be the GMA co-host.

The U.S. Sun has contacted Twitter for more information as to why Ginger might not be able to see the fake account.

HACKERS AND FAKERS

Ginger isn't the only GMA meteorologist suffering from people trying to impersonate her or hack their real Twitter accounts.

Fan-favorite Rob Marciano returned to his page last week after being inactive for about three weeks.

During Rob's vacancy, fans had begun to believe that his account was hacked after some odd changes were made.

Along with a now-deleted post seemingly promoting Elon Musk and Tesla safety features, Rob's name changed to only two quotation marks.

In a post on January 27, the weatherman confirmed that his Twitter account had indeed been hacked.

"Great to be back on the twitter after taking a break from social media!" Rob exclaimed.

"Well that's not entirely true... it's more like I was hacked, and it took some effort to fix, good times."

"Thank you to the hacker for not tweeting anything TOO insane," Rob continued.

For related content on both GMA hosts, check out The U.S. Sun's coverage of how Ginger recently laughed off a clash with her ABC colleagues regarding her new look.

The U.S. Sun also has the story of how Rob Marciano admitted to a "major" parenting failure with his daughter.

