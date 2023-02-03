Which is harder: infancy or toddlerhood? It's a tough choice, honestly. But one bright spot of caring for the tiniest of babies is that they often sleep a good chunk of their days away. Between feeding and changing, life is exhausting for babies — and mamas. As they become older, though, their naps slowly taper off. They go longer and longer without taking a nap until, finally, they drop down to just one nap a day. When, exactly, do babies drop to one nap? Every child is different, but there is an estimated range you can look toward.

20 DAYS AGO