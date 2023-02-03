Read full article on original website
PRIMROSE CASEY
Primrose Casey, 95, of Houston, Mo., passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. She is at peace and has joined the love of her life Jack Casey; her much loved grandchildren, Dina Casey and Brian Casey; her parents, Claude and Helen Seehase and her big brother, Jack Seehase. Primrose is...
Doyle Everett Smith
Doyle Everett Smith, age 81, was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Hartshorn, Mo., to James and Viola (Long) Smith. Doyle passed away Feb. 1, 2023, in Mountain Grove, Mo. Doyle married Joan Marie Smith (Mulitsch) on Jan. 21, 1966 in St. Louis, Mo. He is preceded in death by his...
DEATH NOTICE: Sharri Cantrell
Graveside services for Sharri Lyn Cantrell, 62, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston. Send an online condolence.
UPDATED: Search underway for missing man
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search began Sunday night for a missing southern Texas County man who has not been seen for about a week. The man is John Dudding, 58. Among the agencies assisting are the Texas County...
Free workshop to help build credit scores announced for Houston
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A free workshop to help residents to build credit scores is planned April 18 in Houston. It is organized by Ozark Action Inc. with rural development corporation, New Growth. The 5:30 to 8 p.m. session...
DEATH NOTICE: Tony Cross
A memorial service for Tony Cross, 70, of Summersville, is 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. A visitation is 2 p.m. until service time Thursday. Send an online condolence at https://www.bradfordfuneralhome.net/. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
Man struck by truck dies
A man from Licking was struck and killed by a truck early Monday just east of his hometown on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Allen J. Long, 56, was walking in the roadway at about 6:05 a.m. when he was struck by a westbound 2021 Peterbilt driven by Dallas T. Southards, 48, of Salem, troopers said. Long was pronounced deceased at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater at 6:26 a.m. Next of kin were notified. Several troopers were on the scene.
Flood watch continues through tonight for Texas County, southern Missouri
The National Weather Service said a Flood Watch will remain through tonight along and south of I-44. About 1-2 inches of rainfall is likely, localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible. Flooding of low water crossings, creeks and streams will occur in portions of the watch area, it...
Driver from Licking involved in crash south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A resident from Licking was involved in an accident Sunday morning south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said an eastbound 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Norma J. Harris, 72, of Newburg, was making a left turn and traveled into the path of a southbound 2006 Ford Ranger operated by Jason L. Coble, 40, of Licking.
Council discusses economic development efforts
The Houston City Council signaled its support for a renewed emphasis for economic development in the community during a meeting Monday night. The discussion came as the city ponders what path to take toward expansion of the local economy and creation of jobs. The city does not currently hire a full-time economic developer. City Administrator Mark Campbell, who began duties last fall, said he had stepped up his office’s involvement following a meeting last week that involved five members of the council, himself, members of the local Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and representatives from Downtown Houston Inc. and the Houston School District. That meeting, said those who attended, was a positive development in addressing housing, jobs and business needs in the community.
Man killed in motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon near Mountain Grove
A Mountain Grove man was killed Tuesday in an accident on Highway ZZ near his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Willie E. Craig, 81, was driving an eastbound 2016 Kia Soul that traveled off the right side of the roadway, went airborne, struck a fence and multiple trees, overturned and caught fire at about 2:20 p.m.
PHOTOS: HHS boys basketball vs. Thayer
The Houston High School boys basketball team hosted Thayer last Friday night (Feb. 3). To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday night on a several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James L. Hawkins, 44, was wanted on two felony Texas County warrants for driving while revoked and passing a bad check, felony Wright County warrant for failure to appear – passing bad check, misdemeanor Phelps County warrant for failing to appear – bad checks, misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.
WEATHER SERVICE: Region, Texas County under flood watch
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for south-central Missouri, including Texas County. It says 1-2 inches of rainfall are likely. There will be localized amounts of up to 3 inches south of...
