The Houston City Council signaled its support for a renewed emphasis for economic development in the community during a meeting Monday night. The discussion came as the city ponders what path to take toward expansion of the local economy and creation of jobs. The city does not currently hire a full-time economic developer. City Administrator Mark Campbell, who began duties last fall, said he had stepped up his office’s involvement following a meeting last week that involved five members of the council, himself, members of the local Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and representatives from Downtown Houston Inc. and the Houston School District. That meeting, said those who attended, was a positive development in addressing housing, jobs and business needs in the community.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO